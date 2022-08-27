COOK COUNTY, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Is it a bird? A plane? It’s a … moth? A hummingbird moth to be exact. The North American hummingbird moth moves so fast and looks, sounds, and acts so much like a hummingbird that it can be hard to tell the two apart. The hummingbird moth’s resemblance to a hummingbird helps keep it safe from predators that feed off bugs, but close observers will see differences as well as similarities.

