Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
thelansingjournal.com
Five facts about Hummingbird Moths
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (August 29, 2022) – Is it a bird? A plane? It’s a … moth? A hummingbird moth to be exact. The North American hummingbird moth moves so fast and looks, sounds, and acts so much like a hummingbird that it can be hard to tell the two apart. The hummingbird moth’s resemblance to a hummingbird helps keep it safe from predators that feed off bugs, but close observers will see differences as well as similarities.
thelansingjournal.com
50th Rich Dust Invitational cross country meet set for this weekend
LANSING, Ill. (August 30, 2022) – This Saturday, hundreds of high school runners will follow in the footsteps of thousands of athletes before them and run at North Creek Meadow in the Rich Dust Invitational. The races will start at the discretion of the man holding the starter pistol — the same man who started the dual-state tournament five decades ago and after whom it’s named — Rich Dust.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Marvin C. Triemstra
Marvin Carl Triemstra passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022, surrounded by members of his dear family. Beloved husband of Joyce (Vanderae) Triemstra for over 66 years. Cherished father to Karleen (Tony) Panozzo, Rick (Lisa) Triemstra, Gregg (Cheri) Triemstra, Jay (Carolyn) Triemstra, and Joel (Kathie) Triemstra. Dear brother to Dorothy (late Henry) Ravesloot and sister-in-law Marilyn (late Ed) Valette. Loving grandfather to Dana (Craig) Spoolstra, Brad (Cindy) Panozzo, Toni Jo (Andrew) Schmidt, Kimberly (Sean) Quirk, Robert (Dawn) Triemstra, Jennifer (Kevin) Boer, Rebecca (Brian) Coffelt, Doug (Lauren) Triemstra, Jami Triemstra-Hilt, Nicolas (Amanda) Triemstra, Alex Triemstra, Taylor (Ryan) Hunter, Tyler (Katie) Triemstra, Jordan (Leah) Triemstra, and 30 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Sung “Betty” Kyu Vander Wall
Sung “Betty” Kyu Vander Wall, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Betty was the former wife of Bruce Vander Wall. A private family graveside service will be held at Oakland Memory Lanes in Dolton, Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Idell A. Ebbens
Idell A. Ebbens, nee Douma, age 82, of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, August 29, 2022. Beloved wife of Wayne Ebbens. Loving mother of Linda (Don) Miltzow, Jane (Ken) DeVries, Dave (Jori) Ebbens, and Steve (Dianne) Ebbens. Devoted grandmother of Tim (Brooke) Miltzow, Jeff (Rita) Miltzow, Courtney (Garrick) Stryker, Jim (Holly) Haitsma, late Laura Haitsma, Kalee (Hannah) DeVries, Ashley (Dan) Krygsheld, Kelsey Ebbens, Noah Ebbens, Austin Ebbens, Colton Ebbens, Abby Ebbens, and Jia Ebbens; great-grandmother of Addy, Anna, Reese, Graham, Collins, Felicity, Johanna, Ezra, Roman, Olivia, Landon, and Elliot. Dear sister of Marty (Laurie) Douma. Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Nellie Douma.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Logan R. Ruiz
Logan R. Ruiz, age 10, suddenly, late of Dyer, IN, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Cherished and loving son of Nicole C. Reveliotis and Adam Ruiz. Dearest brother of Jazmin E. Cruz, Adan C. Ruiz, Anthony A. Ruiz, and Christian Ruiz. Beloved grandson of Christopher and Maria Reveliotis and Rafael Ruiz.
thelansingjournal.com
Obituary: Susan Orich
Susan Orich, nee Stamos, age 72, resident of Lansing, Illinois, formerly of South Chicago, passed away peacefully in her home on August 5, 2022, due to complexities of Alzheimer’s Disease. Beloved wife of Paul Orich; loving mother of Nikki (Dan) Burk and Suzanne (Russell) Peterlin; devoted Granny of Emma,...
Comments / 0