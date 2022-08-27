Read full article on original website
Uzoh Dominates as Reddies Win Thriller Versus Pine Bluff
ARKADELPHIA, Ark.- Henderson State rallied after going down early to take down Division I University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a five set thriller Wednesday night. Henderson continues to stay undefeated against the Lady Lions at home with a 3-2 victory. Sophomore outside hitter Christiane Uzoh did it all against the...
Henderson Takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - After going .500 in the Reddie-Tiger Invitational last weekend, Henderson State moves its sights to intra-state opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Lady Lions will be making the hour and a half drive to the Duke Wells Center for the first time since 2013.
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District
The Magnolia School District welcomed 49 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 11. New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Brandi Minter, kindergarten; Dani Mesick, 2nd grade; Jennifer Stuart, 2nd grade; Hunter Williams, 2nd grade; and Hannah Brown, 1st grade.
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern
A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects accused of shoplifting at Academy Sports on Monday, Aug. 22. The police said that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports in Benton in the Kroger Marketplace. If...
Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade+Rally Coming to Hot Springs
The largest traveling ladies' motorcycle parade and rally in the USA "Ladies in Leather," is coming to historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas Sept. 8-11, 2022. Ladies in Leather will feature an all-female motorcycle parade on Saturday, there will be a lot of fun activities going on during this event such as the XDL Wheelie Bike Experience, guided and self-guided tours of the city, and surrounding mountain region.
Officials urge Arkansans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day weekend
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Before heading out to enjoy the state's lakes and rivers this Labor Day weekend, officials warn Arkansans to stay safe— especially since a man drowned in Lake Hamilton over the weekend. Captain Stephanie Weatherington with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that no...
Two thieves wanted by Benton police for stealing 'high-dollar jewelry' from Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
Man dies after arrest, ‘had taken numerous narcotics’
A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
Inmate dies at Malvern prison; suicide cause
MALVERN — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, staff at the Ouachita River Regional Unit observed inmate Jason Bramlett #133066 hanging in a locked single-man cell. Inmate Bramlett was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation...
