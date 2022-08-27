ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

hsusports.com

Uzoh Dominates as Reddies Win Thriller Versus Pine Bluff

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.- Henderson State rallied after going down early to take down Division I University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a five set thriller Wednesday night. Henderson continues to stay undefeated against the Lady Lions at home with a 3-2 victory. Sophomore outside hitter Christiane Uzoh did it all against the...
hsusports.com

Henderson Takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - After going .500 in the Reddie-Tiger Invitational last weekend, Henderson State moves its sights to intra-state opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Lady Lions will be making the hour and a half drive to the Duke Wells Center for the first time since 2013.
KATV

First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
magnoliareporter.com

Forty-nine licensed personnel go to work for Magnolia School District

The Magnolia School District welcomed 49 new licensed personnel to the district at its annual new teacher orientation training on August 11. New teachers joining East Side Elementary School are Brandi Minter, kindergarten; Dani Mesick, 2nd grade; Jennifer Stuart, 2nd grade; Hunter Williams, 2nd grade; and Hannah Brown, 1st grade.
msn.com

Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
magnoliareporter.com

Young Lewisville woman killed in wreck near Malvern

A Lewisville driver was killed Tuesday in a wreck on Interstate 30 south of Malvern (Hot Spring County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Javonna Hall, 22, was driving a 2005 model GMC Envoy west on the inside lane near the 93-mile marker about 5:33 p.m. The vehicle crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Kicker 102.5

Largest All-Female Motorcycle Parade+Rally Coming to Hot Springs

The largest traveling ladies' motorcycle parade and rally in the USA "Ladies in Leather," is coming to historic downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas Sept. 8-11, 2022. Ladies in Leather will feature an all-female motorcycle parade on Saturday, there will be a lot of fun activities going on during this event such as the XDL Wheelie Bike Experience, guided and self-guided tours of the city, and surrounding mountain region.
arkadelphian.com

Inmate dies at Malvern prison; suicide cause

MALVERN — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, staff at the Ouachita River Regional Unit observed inmate Jason Bramlett #133066 hanging in a locked single-man cell. Inmate Bramlett was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation...
