Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hsusports.com
Game Notes: Henderson State vs. Southwestern
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The 2022 football season begins Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. inside Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at GeoSurfaces Field when the Henderson State Reddies host the Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs under the lights, kicking off what will be the 114th season of HSU football. STORYLINES: SETTING THE SCENE.
hsusports.com
Henderson Takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - After going .500 in the Reddie-Tiger Invitational last weekend, Henderson State moves its sights to intra-state opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Lady Lions will be making the hour and a half drive to the Duke Wells Center for the first time since 2013.
Comments / 0