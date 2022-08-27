ARKADELPHIA, Ark. - After going .500 in the Reddie-Tiger Invitational last weekend, Henderson State moves its sights to intra-state opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. The Lady Lions will be making the hour and a half drive to the Duke Wells Center for the first time since 2013.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO