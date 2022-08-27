The Big Bounce America Tour Rolls into Long Island Bigger and Better for 2022 with a 16,000 Sq. Ft. Bounce House, a Brand-New Customized Sports Arena, and Much More!. The Big Bounce America 2022 tour is bringing the most action-packed experience of the year to Long Island, NY from Friday, September 16th through Sunday, September 18th, and Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 25th at Broadway Commons. Featuring the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions: a 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; the incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE. The Big Bounce America continues to turn up the wow-factor on family-friendly entertainment!

HICKSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO