ST. PAUL, Minn. – The sixth-ranked Concordia-St. Paul volleyball team (4-0) are set for a big weekend in non-conference play as they travel to Denver, Colo. for the Colorado Premier Challenge on Friday and Saturday. CSP opens up play with #18 Lewis at 3:30 p.m. and Western Washington at 7 p.m.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO