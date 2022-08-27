ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Still warm, but more comfortable

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be mild again tonight in the low 70s with mostly clear and calm conditions. North Arkansas could drop to the 60s as a cold front moves through state earlier. WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and few clouds will help heat us back to the low 90s Wednesday afternoon, but drier...
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold front Tuesday

TONIGHT: A cold front approaching Arkansas will bring some showers late tonight through tomorrow during the day. Temps will be slow to cool after hitting 96°F Monday afternoon with it staying in the 90s through 8pm, 80s through midnight then lowering to the mid 70s closer to sunrise at 6:40am. Partly cloudy through 9pm with more clouds increasing after that along with the low chance for a few showers.
fox16.com

DRYING OUT: Here’s when Arkansas sees a break from the humidity

LITTLE ROCK Ark. – High humidity is normal for Arkansas in the summer, so when we see a break from it, it’s definitely something to write about!. Whenever we talk about humidity, we are going to focus on the dew point temperature. The dew point is the measure of the amount of moisture in the air, and when the dew point is in the 70s the air feels sticky and uncomfortable. For the majority of the summer, the dewpoint has been in the 70s.
#Central Arkansas#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#The Arkansas Storm Team
Kait 8

M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
fox16.com

Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The...
southwestarkansasradio.com

Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas

The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
myarklamiss.com

Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Report: 71 of 75 Arkansas counties became fatter over last decade

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study from barbend.com looked at how obesity percentages have changed across the United States in the last decade. According to the report, Arkansas’ obesity percentage increased from 32% to 38%, with 71 out of 75 Arkansas counties reporting an increase. The six percent jump ranked as the seventh-biggest in […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine

This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
monticellolive.com

Monticello's Daily News

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
MONTICELLO, AR
Jake Wells

Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
fox16.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

