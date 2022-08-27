Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Increasing clouds and a few showers Thursday
THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with a slight increase in cloud coverage and less humid air. A few early morning showers are possible in far southwest Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll be dry with temperatures reaching the mid-80s by midday. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures still climb into the upper 80s to...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit less humid Wednesday, though still hot
WEDNESDAY MORNING: A weak cool front will slowly drift into central Arkansas during the day Wednesday. Temperatures still heat up a good bit with plenty of sunshine. This front just brings a slight drop in humidity. Temperatures reach 90 by midday. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect more sunshine into the afternoon with...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Still warm, but more comfortable
TONIGHT: Temperatures will be mild again tonight in the low 70s with mostly clear and calm conditions. North Arkansas could drop to the 60s as a cold front moves through state earlier. WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and few clouds will help heat us back to the low 90s Wednesday afternoon, but drier...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: The front is moving south and bringing dry air this afternoon.
Drier air is here and will keep filtering in and moving southward this afternoon. Despite the drier low-level air, isolated showers are still possible. No rain is in our forecast tomorrow, but it does return Friday with temperatures staying in the 80s. Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold front Tuesday
TONIGHT: A cold front approaching Arkansas will bring some showers late tonight through tomorrow during the day. Temps will be slow to cool after hitting 96°F Monday afternoon with it staying in the 90s through 8pm, 80s through midnight then lowering to the mid 70s closer to sunrise at 6:40am. Partly cloudy through 9pm with more clouds increasing after that along with the low chance for a few showers.
DRYING OUT: Here’s when Arkansas sees a break from the humidity
LITTLE ROCK Ark. – High humidity is normal for Arkansas in the summer, so when we see a break from it, it’s definitely something to write about!. Whenever we talk about humidity, we are going to focus on the dew point temperature. The dew point is the measure of the amount of moisture in the air, and when the dew point is in the 70s the air feels sticky and uncomfortable. For the majority of the summer, the dewpoint has been in the 70s.
Stormy evening across Arkansas and Oklahoma | Forecast August 29
A front is pushing south across, sparking storms from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains. Downpours are hitting some in Arkansas and Oklahoma this evening.
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
M 2.3 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Wednesday evening just south of the Arkansas-Missouri and Arkansas-Tennessee borders. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the USGS, it was located 2 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Dell in Mississippi County.
Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The...
Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas
The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
Report: 71 of 75 Arkansas counties became fatter over last decade
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study from barbend.com looked at how obesity percentages have changed across the United States in the last decade. According to the report, Arkansas’ obesity percentage increased from 32% to 38%, with 71 out of 75 Arkansas counties reporting an increase. The six percent jump ranked as the seventh-biggest in […]
Stuttgart’s Dr. Rex Hancock’s pluck featured in Arkansas Wildlife magazine
This year marks two conservation milestones in Arkansas. The Buffalo River became the country’s first national river and the Cache River was saved from channelization about 50 years ago. Although the bodies of water share few characteristics, their conservation histories are similar. One would have been drowned by two...
Monticello's Daily News
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 15 new cases of monkey pox in Arkansas in the past 2 weeks, making the official count 35 for the state. The state health department website also reports 79 active Covid cases in Drew County, end of the day, yesterday. This entry was posted...
Arkansas drivers named fifth most dangerous in US
A new study has ranked Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.
Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The rental home that Suzannah Thames owns in Mississippi’s capital city was filled with dirty, snake-infested flood water when the Pearl River overflowed its banks in 2020. On Friday, Thames pointed to a column on the front porch to show how deep the water...
Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
