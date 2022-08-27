Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneytips.com
Good News For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders!
We’ve got two NEW updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, and both are positive! First, Disney journalist Scott Gustin just reported that there will be an increase in the AP merchandise discount. For a limited time, from September 14 to October 14, AP holders will receive a 10%...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
disneydining.com
Disney Just Made a Huge Annual Pass Perk Even Better!
For people who live near Disney theme parks, becoming an Annual Passholder (or Magic Key Holder if you’re near Disneyland) is almost a rite of passage. Fewer things feel better than getting that Pass and realizing you have more access to the theme parks than you could have ever dreamed of. In addition to having a ton of access to the Parks, there are a ton of great perks that come with the purchase of an Annual Pass. At Walt Disney World Resort, Annual Passholders receive free standard parking, as well as discounts on select food and merchandise. During certain times of the year, they may also receive discounts on stays at Disney Resort hotels.
WDW News Today
Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Revealed for Disney World & Disneyland, NEW Mickey Mummy and Zero Popcorn Bucks Coming for Halloween 2022
Despite being announced weeks ago, we are finally getting our first look at the adorable Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper guests will be able to buy at the US Disney Parks this Halloween season:. The sipper will be available at the following locations in Walt Disney World starting in early...
WDW News Today
NEW 2022 Halloween Spirit Jersey Arrives at Walt Disney World
It seems like we find more new Halloween merchandise in Walt Disney World every day, and we’re here to report there’s a Mickey Mouse tie-dye Halloween spirit jersey we spotted at World of Disney in Disney Springs!. Mickey Mouse Tie-Dye Halloween Spirit Jersey — $74.99. This spirit...
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Attractions in the Magic Kingdom
The Magic Kingdom is where most Guests love to spend the majority of their time when at the Walt Disney World Resort as the Disney Park is brimming with classic and beloved attractions that are considered to be must-dos. Opening with the Walt Disney World Resort on October 1, 1971, the Magic Kingdom features distinctly themed lands that have continued to grow and expand over the years and are now home to the highest concentration of attractions on property. With so many experiences to enjoy, let’s rank the attractions of the Magic Kingdom from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out as Guest favorites!
disneydining.com
Guests Trample Garden and Climb Into Restricted EPCOT Area
If there is one thing that Disney knows how to do really well, it’s creating beautiful gardens. Disney’s horticulturists work incredibly hard to keep things beautiful 365 days a year and, for certain events like the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival, they create absolutely stunning topiaries. Disney’s Horticultural Cast Members come in when the Parks are closed to make sure everything looks fresh and new when Guests enter through the gates the next morning. Doing their job is not easy and, unfortunately, not everyone appreciates the hard work that goes into keeping every area of a Disney Park as beautiful as the next.
disneydining.com
Dining for Cheap in the Magic Kingdom
There’s no debating that a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is extremely expensive, with costs including Disney Resort hotel stays, Disney theme park tickets, MagicBands, souvenirs, supplies like sunscreen, travel, and much more. One of the things that tends to add up the most for Guests once already on their vacations are dining costs, as some of the food found throughout the Walt Disney World Resort is downright expensive.
disneydining.com
Sorry Disney! Attractions We Always Skip on a Short Trip
Throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, there are dozens of attractions for Guests to enjoy that include everything from family-friendly experiences to thrilling adventures. With so many attractions to enjoy, it can be hard to see everything on a lengthy vacation, let alone a shorter one. Guests who are visiting...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World Railroad Spotted Testing at Magic Kingdom Ahead of Long-Awaited Return
While we still don’t know when the Walt Disney World Railroad at the Magic Kingdom will reopen, we spotted another positive sign of its return today. What appeared to be the Roy O. Disney engine was spotted just beyond the Storybook Circus Station is Fantasyland. The engine rolled forward, stopped for a bit, and the eventually went backward and, we assume, returned to the roundhouse backstage.
disneydining.com
Disney Makes “Big Improvement” to Disney Genie+!
Just over one year ago, Disney announced that it was getting rid of the incredibly popular FastPass system and replacing it with a new system called Disney Genie+, which would cost money. Disney Genie+ launched a couple of months later, in October 2021, as part of the entire Disney Genie system. Disney Genie is complementary and allows Guests to put in their preferred rides, experiences, and dining locations and Disney Genie will help them plan the best Disney Day. Disney Genie+ is the system that Guests can pay for that will allow them to select times to return to rides and join the Lightning Lane — the new FastPass line.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
disneytips.com
Which Disney’s All-Stars Resort Should You Stay In?
When choosing to stay in the Walt Disney World Resort, Guests have to consider the level of hotel accommodation that they wish to stay in. There are three categories to choose from when choosing a Walt Disney World Resort hotel:. Deluxe Resort, including Disney’s Beach Club, Contemporary Resort and Wilderness...
WDW News Today
New The Haunted Mansion Puffy Jacket, Ornament, and Desk Plaque Arrive at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The grim, grinning ghosts of The Haunted Mansion are celebrated on new merchandise at Walt Disney World!. The Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Sketchbook Ornament – $26.99. At last, the ornament that’s been the talk of WDWNT...
disneytips.com
Is This Disney Resort Next for a Major Renovation?
Disney Parks and Resorts are always in a state of change, so the company can continue to offer Guests the latest immersive experiences as part of truly magical vacations. At the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest renovation project since this Disney Park opened in 1982. And a number of Disney Resorts, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have undergone massive renovations in recent years. Could more refurbishments be coming?
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
