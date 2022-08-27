ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KPLC TV

McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Elites Coming Back To The Sabine

The 2023 Bassmaster Elite Schedule features just one trip to Texas and it will be on the Sabine River June 1-4. The Elites were here back in 2021 with Jason Christie (above) taking the win with long trips up the Sabine River. The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce and the...
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

BPSO searching for missing Singer woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue

A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
iheart.com

1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
KFDM-TV

BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood

TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
BEAUMONT, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

