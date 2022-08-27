Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
KPLC TV
McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
Orange Leader
Mustangs coach shares keys to Orange Bowl victory as talented Battlin’ Bears await
WEST ORANGE — It was all systems go for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs in their season opener. The Mustangs dominated the Nederland Bulldogs in all facets of the game and now turn their attention to Little Cypress-Mauriceville. The Mustangs take on the Battlin’ Bears Thursday night at Bridge City’s...
NOLA.com
Preseason prep football poll puts Edna Karr at No. 3 in Class 5A; see full LSWA rankings here
Edna Karr is ranked No. 3 among Class 5A schools in the preseason Louisiana Sportswriters Association state football poll, giving the Cougars the same high standing held for several years in Class 4A. Karr advanced to the Class 4A championship 10 times in the past 12 seasons and won six...
kogt.com
Elites Coming Back To The Sabine
The 2023 Bassmaster Elite Schedule features just one trip to Texas and it will be on the Sabine River June 1-4. The Elites were here back in 2021 with Jason Christie (above) taking the win with long trips up the Sabine River. The Greater Orange Chamber of Commerce and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
MySanAntonio
Vegas-themed shoe store coming to Parkdale Mall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During numerous trips to Las Vegas with her family, Debra Ware saw more than just the bright lights of the strip. She saw women sporting some glitzy, stylish footwear – the kind that’d look good at any business or...
Port Arthur dive team plays huge role in helping solve crimes around Southeast Texas despite many challenges
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur dive team has been actively involved with multiple discoveries around Southeast Texas. In early August, the team found the the body of Elton Harris who went missing in Port Arthur as well as the possible remains of another body, possibly solving the mystery of a 14-year-old cold case.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
Cantrell recall organizers getting signatures, threats
Leaders of the recall effort to remove the mayor of New Orleans from office say they are getting overwhelming support. Recall Committee Chair Belden Batiste says, “I want the best for our city.”
uptownmessenger.com
Man found shot to death on Louisiana Avenue
A man was fatally shot on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday night (Aug. 30), the New Orleans Police Department reported. Officers were called to the 2200 block of Louisiana, near Loyola Avenue, at 8:34 p.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical responders declared him dead at the...
Manager accused of stealing and eating items from store in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over one week ago, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate items possibly being taken from a store by an employee. The store in question was located on Nelson Rd. and the investigation request came from the corporate office. “During the initial investigation detectives were advised […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
KFDM-TV
Multi-agency investigation in Southeast Texas leads to possession of narcotics arrests
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Beaumont Police Department, and the Orange Police Department worked together on an investigation that led to the arrest of 4 people who were charged with Possession of Narcotics. In the area of Calder Avenue and 7th Street in Beaumont, detectives...
Man wanted on attempted murder charges after August 12 incident
It's believed that Joseph fired a shot at the victim before driving off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram1500 Crew pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate Z328613.
KFDM-TV
BPD involved in death investigation on Glenwood
TEXAS — Shortly after the noon hour, Beaumont police responded to the 3300 block of Glenwood for a welfare check. Beaumont police found a deceased person, but cause of death is unknown. For more information and to stay up-to-date, follow our social media.
Bodies of four drowning victims have now been recovered from the Sabine River
All four bodies have now been recovered from the Sabine River near the Texas Louisiana border where a boy went under over the weekend and three men tried to save him.
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him
Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.
'Let him steal no more' : Members of non-profit organization marched down Beaumont street to spread hope, change lives
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a non-profit organization marched down a Beaumont street to change lives, give hope and spread the word of God. Highways and Hedges is an organization that travels around Southeast Texas and across state lines to bring people closer to God. The organization focuses on those who have a criminal past or who have had other struggles in life.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
Comments / 0