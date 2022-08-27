ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin visits in-state rival for first road trip

MADISON, Wis. – The new Wisconsin men's soccer era with Neil Jones at the helm got off to a nearly perfect start, with a pair of quality home performances, but the Badgers (1-0) will now test themselves with three consecutive road contests over the next nine days. Here are...
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Lucas: Cundiff, Eschenbach travel similar paths to season opener

MADISON, Wis. – Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach have much in common. A meeting room (both are tight ends). A physical characteristic (both have soft hands). A challenging goal (both seek to fill the void left by Jake Ferguson). An ambulance ride (both had a painful ending to their 2021 season).
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Serving up six: Badgers open home season

Venue UW Field House | Madison, Wis. TV Big Ten Network (Marquette) | B1G+ (High Point) MADISON, Wis. -- Sixth-ranked Wisconsin (1-1) opens its home season by hosting No. 24 Marquette (2-0) and High Point (3-0) in the UW Field House this weekend. The Badgers host in-state rival Marquette on Friday at 8 p.m. live on the Big Ten Network. UW will present NCAA Championship rings and drop the banner for the 2021 season at 7:35 p.m. On Sunday, Wisconsin takes on High Point at 1 p.m., streamed on B1G+.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Lucas: Turner bringing “closer” mentality to new role

MADISON, Wis. – As a Wisconsin player, Mickey Turner was known for his versatility, football IQ, grittiness and leadership. A four-year letterwinner, he lined up at tight end, H-back and fullback. Unsung and unassuming, he was a senior captain with O'Brien Schofield, Garrett Graham and Chris Maragos. Turner was...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
UWBadgers.com

Wisconsin names staff to lead NIL program

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has strengthened its commitment to student-athlete success with the appointment of two staff members to lead the Badgers' name, image and likeness (NIL) efforts. Deputy Athletic Director Mitchell Pinta announced the new roles Tuesday, naming Brian Mason Director of NIL Strategy and Bianca Miceli Assistant...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy