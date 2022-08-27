Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Antioch Mayor Responds to Racially Insensitive Remarks Made During City Meeting
An Antioch city council meeting that as set to discuss the appointment of a new city manager and police chief sparked comments that concerned the mayor. Mayor Lamar Thorpe has taken to social media to call out racially insensitive remarks made during the meeting, and the man who made the comments said he stands by them.
Antisemitic banners displayed at UC Davis prompt campus police investigation
Four white men in black clothing put up the antisemitic banners over a prominent overpass at UC Davis on Sunday.
Oakland Mayoral Candidate Back on Ballot After Multiple Mix-Ups
A candidate for Oakland mayor is celebrating a victory in what has become a confusing race to get on the November ballot. Allyssa Victory is back on the campaign trail after she said she was illegally disqualified from the race and removed from the ballot. Multiple mix-ups happened in the...
Searching for More Space? Rental Price for 2-Bedroom Apartments on the Rise
Bay Area rent prices are going up and down depending on exactly what kind of home people are looking for. It appears more and more renters are looking for a little more space than they used to. Zumper says the rental price on two-bedroom apartments is starting to climb in...
Photos: Toxic algae bloom kills fish in San Francisco Bay
Large numbers of dead fish and other sea life have been sighted around San Francisco Bay, prompting environmental groups to recommend that people and their pets stay out of the water to avoid a hazardous algae bloom known as red tide. Source: Los Angeles Times.
