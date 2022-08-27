Humans have rights. But what about nature? Does nature have rights of its own? A global movement with a foothold in Florida is saying yes. Under this philosophy, nature would gain legal personhood. It may sound weird until you realize that other decidedly non-human entities such as trusts and corporations already have personhood under Supreme Court rulings such as Citizens United. In fact, giving nature rights might save us from ourselves.

