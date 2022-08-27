Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Related
autrojans.com
Women's Cross Country Ranked Second in USTFCCCA Region Poll
NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Anderson University women's cross country team has been ranked second in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II Southeast Region Poll, announced by the association on Monday (Aug. 29). "It is nice to see that our women have...
2023 OL Monroe Freeling Announces Commitment to SEC School
Monroe Freeling, out of Oceanside Collegiate in Mt. Pleasant, announced a commitment to Georgia on Monday night, choosing the Bulldogs over other finalists Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Live Bulldogs Game Day Kickoff special on Channel 2 to get you ready for UGA football
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday, September, 3. The Bulldogs will take the field as the defending College Football National Champions. The game is sold out but Channel 2 will make sure...
coladaily.com
Shane Beamer and former Gamecock coach Shawn Elliott face off in season opener
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up to kickstart its second year of the Shane Beamer Era when they host the Georgia State Panthers Saturday, Sept. 3, at Williams-Brice Stadium. This is the first gridiron meeting between the two schools, and it will be a 'Homecoming' for three Georgia State players and head coach Shawn Elliott who all have strong ties to the Midlands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming
Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
clemsontigers.com
Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022
CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell
This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Broadwater Shrimp brings the fresh taste of the sea to the Upstate
For Jason Janson, starting a business in his early 40s, once his children had graduated, felt like a risk he could take. But on the flipside, there was no backup plan or option for failure. “This has to work,” he says. In mid-2021, Janson launched what he and his...
thejournalonline.com
No injuries – Circle Road
Powdersville firefighters wait on state troopers at the scene of a wreck on Circle Road Thursday evening. The vehicle left the road and struck a culvert and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels. No one was injured. Medshore ambulance service and a QRV responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
ncconstructionnews.com
Modular housing manufacturer building facility in South Carolina
Modular housing manufacturer Impact Housing Group says it will build a $30 million operations facility in Oconee County, S.C. Impact Housing Group is a fully integrated, volumetric modular housing company that builds affordable homes assembled off-site in a controlled environment. The state’s coordinating council for economic development approved job development...
WALA-TV FOX10
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
Comments / 0