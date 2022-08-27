ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

autrojans.com

Women's Cross Country Ranked Second in USTFCCCA Region Poll

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Anderson University women's cross country team has been ranked second in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division II Southeast Region Poll, announced by the association on Monday (Aug. 29). "It is nice to see that our women have...
ANDERSON, SC
coladaily.com

Shane Beamer and former Gamecock coach Shawn Elliott face off in season opener

The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up to kickstart its second year of the Shane Beamer Era when they host the Georgia State Panthers Saturday, Sept. 3, at Williams-Brice Stadium. This is the first gridiron meeting between the two schools, and it will be a 'Homecoming' for three Georgia State players and head coach Shawn Elliott who all have strong ties to the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming

Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
CLEMSON, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
clemsontigers.com

Clemson Announces Football Gameday Experience Enhancements in 2022

CLEMSON, S.C. – Several enhancements and changes to the gameday experience are on deck as Clemson gets set to host a full seven home games at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019. Clemson is in the midst of a $70 million stadium enhancement process, which began just days after the 2021 season, and will commence Phase II in December 2022.
CLEMSON, SC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Best Biskits by a Dam Site, Hartwell

This place had some of the best homemade biscuits I’ve eaten anywhere. I was here in 2017 and think it may still be open but under another name. I just hope it’s still as good as it was when I visited. The building is located near Hartwell Dam,...
HARTWELL, GA
thejournalonline.com

No injuries – Circle Road

Powdersville firefighters wait on state troopers at the scene of a wreck on Circle Road Thursday evening. The vehicle left the road and struck a culvert and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels. No one was injured. Medshore ambulance service and a QRV responded. (Photo by David Rogers)
POWDERSVILLE, SC
ncconstructionnews.com

Modular housing manufacturer building facility in South Carolina

Modular housing manufacturer Impact Housing Group says it will build a $30 million operations facility in Oconee County, S.C. Impact Housing Group is a fully integrated, volumetric modular housing company that builds affordable homes assembled off-site in a controlled environment. The state’s coordinating council for economic development approved job development...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont. “At first I thought...
GREENVILLE, SC

