Finally, the day has arrived for all 32 NFL teams to get their active rosters down to 53 players. By 4 pm ET today, the Cincinnati Bengals will go from around 80 players currently on the roster down to 53. Some of the most notable Bengals on the roster bubble include LB Joe Bachie, LB Clay Johnston, CB Jalen Davis, TE Thaddeus Moss, CB Allan George, DE Jeff Gunter, and the punter battle between Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO