Moses Sumney has unveiled a live concert film, titled A Performance In V Acts, which captures his Oct. 31, 2021 performance at the Ford Theater in Los Angeles. The musician directed and executive produced the 90-minute film, which was created and produced by Tuntum. “A Performance in V Acts marks the official end of the Græ album cycle,” Sumney said in a statement on Instagram. “It’s a capsule of our headline show since we will not be touring the album after all. This film also ushers in a new period of creativity for me—one in which I take a continued break...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO