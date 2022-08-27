ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'

A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27

Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
Video of Cockatoo Happily Dancing in the Rain Couldn't Be Better

Cockatoos have so much personality. They're social and affectionate — and some even talk too. Mellow has a great disposition, he loves to talk to his mama and recently went viral for a video where he showed off his amazing dance moves. That's right, this little birdie can really rock!
Man Saves Little Coyote From Drowning And Takes Him On A Raft Ride For 10 Days

Outdoor thrills and surprises abound on travels, as seen by the encounter a guy had with a little coyote. Extreme sports enthusiast Justin frequently does multi-day rafting adventures on Canada’s Saskatchewan and Red Deer rivers. On one of these excursions, the man heard what appeared to be a dogfight, but following further examination, he discovered nothing.
TL;DR Mom Prepares For Back-To-School, Can’t Take It

School is starting and to be honest, I’m freaking out. Being on the parenting side of back-to-school is a doozy. I remember looking for my school supply list from an endcap at Wal-Mart, finding the cutest folders, and obsessing over what to wear on the first day to impress my “Ethan Craft,” lookalike crush.
TikTok Video of Dog Chillin' at an Airport Bar Is the Content We're Here For

There is something so painful about being stuck at the airport waiting for your flight. No matter how much you try and kill time, it can really, really drag. One man on TikTok figured out how to hack it, however. He brought his BFF. His dog! Video of the two hanging at an airport bar has now gone viral — and TBH, we're not sure we'll ever travel without our pup ever again.
