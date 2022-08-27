Read full article on original website
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
CNBC
I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults—here are 4 phrases they never used when their kids were young
Wouldn't it be nice if your kid grew up to become an entrepreneur?. Entrepreneurs, in my view, are not just founders of for-profit businesses. They are resilient, hard-working people who start something, who come up with ideas and bring them to life, and who turn passion into projects. As research...
Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'
A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
My petty neighbour forced to me to take down the pirate ship swimming pool I built leaving my kids heartbroken
A DAD has told how he was forced to dismantle a pirate ship swimming pool he built for his kids after a petty neighbour complained to the authorities. John Konstantinidis, from Toronto, Canada, spent eight weeks carefully crafting the structure so his children would have somewhere to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
epicstream.com
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
msn.com
Dachshunds' Reactions to Realizing They're at Grandma's House Are Just the Best
Everyone loves going to grandma and grandpa's house. It's a fun break from your nagging parents, and they usually spoil you with treats! This is the case for dogs too, and these two pup were thrilled to find out they were visiting their grandparents!. TikTok user @the_belle_doxies recently shared a...
At What Age Can I Give My Kids Money Instead of Presents?
Being a parent is the most rewarding job in the world, but it's also the hardest -- especially when shopping for gifts. While this task can certainly be fun, it's also time-consuming and often very...
Internet Backs Teen Asking Stepdad to Pay Rent: 'It's Your House Not His'
The 17-year-old Redditor said he gave his mom and stepdad a "heads up" that they would soon need to start financially contributing.
My neighbour’s kids invite themselves to play in my garden – they won’t take no for an answer, it’s driving me insane
A MUM-OF-TWO has vented her frustration after claiming her neighbour's young children keep inviting themselves to play in her garden - despite her not giving them permission to do so. The woman, who has a three and six-year-old, took to Mumsnet and explained how her neighbour further down the road...
pethelpful.com
Dog Snoozing the Day Away in a First Class Airplane Seat Is Truly Living the Dream
We hope it's not weird to admit that we're totally jealous of one dog on TikTok, who looked like she was having the best dream while flying first class. Yep! This dog flies better than we do when we travel by plane. But we can't be too mad — she's the absolute cutest.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cockatoo Happily Dancing in the Rain Couldn't Be Better
Cockatoos have so much personality. They're social and affectionate — and some even talk too. Mellow has a great disposition, he loves to talk to his mama and recently went viral for a video where he showed off his amazing dance moves. That's right, this little birdie can really rock!
dailyphew.com
Man Saves Little Coyote From Drowning And Takes Him On A Raft Ride For 10 Days
Outdoor thrills and surprises abound on travels, as seen by the encounter a guy had with a little coyote. Extreme sports enthusiast Justin frequently does multi-day rafting adventures on Canada’s Saskatchewan and Red Deer rivers. On one of these excursions, the man heard what appeared to be a dogfight, but following further examination, he discovered nothing.
School nurses share 5 tips to keep kids healthy at school
Millions of children across the country are starting a new school year.
momcollective.com
TL;DR Mom Prepares For Back-To-School, Can’t Take It
School is starting and to be honest, I’m freaking out. Being on the parenting side of back-to-school is a doozy. I remember looking for my school supply list from an endcap at Wal-Mart, finding the cutest folders, and obsessing over what to wear on the first day to impress my “Ethan Craft,” lookalike crush.
dailyphew.com
This Man Builds A Moving Bed For His Senior Dog So She Can Enjoy Her Last Beachside Vacation
Tom Antonino, his wife, and his dog Cocoa reside in Georgia, United States. For years, their family’s visits to Virginia Beach’s pier have been a ritual. Chesapeake Retriever Cocoa, age 16, lost her ability to move with ease, so her father built her a movable bed so she could take her final vacation at the beach.
pethelpful.com
TikTok Video of Dog Chillin' at an Airport Bar Is the Content We're Here For
There is something so painful about being stuck at the airport waiting for your flight. No matter how much you try and kill time, it can really, really drag. One man on TikTok figured out how to hack it, however. He brought his BFF. His dog! Video of the two hanging at an airport bar has now gone viral — and TBH, we're not sure we'll ever travel without our pup ever again.
