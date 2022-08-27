ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Fiercely Defend Lizzo After Aries Spears Comments

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOoPQ_0hYSbQyf00

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


One thing about Lizzo’s fans, they do not play about her and recently proved their loyalty even more to the starlet when they jumped in to defend the beauty against harsh remarks from comedian Aries Spears.

Earlier this week, the comedian took some very personal and disrespectful shots at Lizzo related to her weight and appearance but Twitter wasn’t having it and rushed to defend the “Truth Hurts” singer en masse. It all started when clips of Spears’ interview with “The Art of Dialogue” surfaced online where the comedian was seen mocking Lizzo’s appearance and weight. He went on to say that the praise that she receives is “a**-backwards” while adding that “if people really cared, they’d send a different message to these same stars (like Lizzo) … one that’s a bit more health-conscious and honest.”

After the mean clips surfaced online, Twitter rushed to Lizzo’s defense, using the platform to express their disappointment and discontent with Aries Spears’ comments, especially since they were made by a Black man and related to a Black woman.

“I’m really blown away that Aries Spears had the big mouthed audacity to attack Lizzo for being fat. He’s a fat Black man encouraging us to weaponize fatphobia against Lizzo, the math just ain’t mathing,” one Twitter user wrote on the platform.

While another Tweeted, “The vileness that Lizzo is subjected to just for existing. It breaks my heart”

Lizzo hasn’t commented on the matter as of right now but based on the support she’s receiving online, it looks like she doesn’t have to because her fans are reading the comedian for filth!

The bottom line is, Lizzo is a beautiful Black woman that deserves respect, period, and her body confidence is something that we all love to see!

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Lizzo
Person
Aries Spears
Footwear News

Zendaya Masters Cozy Fall Layering in Chic Sweater, Slip Dress and Classic Boots at U.S. Open 2022

Zendaya took a comfortably chic approach to dressing for the U.S. Open 2022 ahead of her 26th birthday. The Emmy Award-winning actress arrived to witness Serena Williams’ winning second-round match on Wednesday night, alongside an audience of 29,959 people — the largest crowd of all-time at a U.S. Open evening match. For the occasion, Zendaya stepped out in a ’90s-esque silk slip dress. The “Spider Man” star’s tan mini-length number gained a romantic spin from a swirling yellow floral print and side slit, as well as black lace trim. To ward off the oncoming fall chill, she layered it beneath a black...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
Power 107.5/106.3

Bad Bunny Kisses Male Backup Dancer During 2022 VMAs [Photo]

What a night for the VMAs! Bad Bunny delivered a shocking and steamy performance at the Yankee Stadium for the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday with his backup dancer affection. The Puerto Rican singer, 28, performed his hit song “Tití Me Preguntó” and in between his lyrics and energetic performance, he leaned to the […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
920
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy