8 thoughts from Saturday's frenetic Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from Saturday's busy slate of action in England's top flight. Saturday's Merseyside derby had it all. Almost. It had the frenetic pace and passion we've come to expect from the historic derby, the wild - and sometimes unsavory - scenes emanating from the stands, the tough tackles, the tight calls, and the frenzied action inside both penalty areas.
Ranking the 20 best deals of the summer transfer window
With the summer transfer window slamming shut Thursday night, theScore ranks the 20 best moves made across the game's top leagues. Details: Signed from Manchester United on season-long loan. Forest's best signing barely cost a penny. Henderson arrived on loan from Manchester United, and he relished the challenge of replacing...
La Liga roundup: Lewandowski stars for Barca, Madrid stay perfect
Madrid, Sept 3, 2022 (AFP) - Robert Lewandowski scored again as Barcelona defeated Sevilla 3-0 in La Liga on Saturday, while Real Madrid made it four wins from four with victory over Real Betis. Barcelona rode their lucky early on at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied...
