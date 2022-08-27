TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from Saturday's busy slate of action in England's top flight. Saturday's Merseyside derby had it all. Almost. It had the frenetic pace and passion we've come to expect from the historic derby, the wild - and sometimes unsavory - scenes emanating from the stands, the tough tackles, the tight calls, and the frenzied action inside both penalty areas.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO