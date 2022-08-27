Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Minnesota crops holding up pretty good heading into fall season
I have a ton of respect for Minnesota farmers. Putting your living on the line at the whims of our Minnesota weather and climate takes guts and planning. And a little weather luck. This year started cold and wet. Then summer hit hard, with hotter than average temperatures and rainfall...
mprnews.org
More water in Mississippi leading to loss of floodplain forests
The trees on Goose Island, near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, are used to floods. Almost every spring, Mississippi River floodwaters cover the bottomland forest, then recede later in the summer. Silver maples and rare swamp white oak trees thrive, along with willow, cottonwood and ash. But when Andy Meier looks up...
mprnews.org
School test scores improve in St. Paul, but still lag below pre-pandemic levels
School started Monday for some Minnesota students. As kids go back to class, their standardized test scores from last year are coming in — and the news isn’t good. The state education department says most Minnesota students are not proficient in math, and just over half are proficient in reading. It’s yet another sign of the pandemic’s lasting impacts on education.
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: What happens to all the manure at the Minnesota State Fair?
For this year’s Minnesota State Fair, MPR’s All Things Considered will be featuring a series called “Infrequently Asked Questions.” MPR News reporters will try to answer fair questions you didn't know you had. Hundreds of farm animals are shown every year at the Minnesota State Fair...
mprnews.org
Minnesota Now for August 30, 2022
Workers picket at the U while students move in, how to handle all the stimulation at the Minnesota State Fair if you are a person who is neurodivergent, plus the photo finish of the Fair’s Supreme Baker competition and a look ahead to Bouchercon — the world mystery convention happening in the Twin Cities the weekend of September 8.
mprnews.org
When Gorbachev came to Minnesota
Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, and his wife Raisa, spent June 3, 1990 in Minnesota. The visit followed a summit with President George H. W. Bush in Washington, D.C. The invitation from Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich was described as a way to promote Minnesota farming, agribusiness and high tech companies. Minnesotans flocked to see the Soviet leader at a time when the relations between the two countries had changed dramatically.
mprnews.org
In Focus: How to make outdoor recreation welcoming for all
Minnesota is a state blessed with abundant outdoor spaces. Pristine lakes, rocky shores, towering pines, dancing prairies, there is a never-ending, always-changing kaleidoscope of nature that beckons us to explore. But not everyone feels welcome. Historically, outdoor recreation has been a white, wealthy, able-bodied and male-dominated realm. Here in Minnesota,...
mprnews.org
Twin Cities, Duluth nurses set 3-day strike starting Sept. 12
The union representing some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth said Thursday it will launch a three-day strike against 16 hospitals starting Sept. 12. The decision comes weeks after union leaders said their members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association leaders say they believe...
mprnews.org
The tight competition for this year's State Fair top baker award
The best bakers of Minnesota submitted their breads, cakes, cookies and pies and this year there was a tie for Supreme Baker — or so they thought. Chad O'Leary and Kimberly Maize both were named the Supreme Bakers for this year. But then in a twist, competition organizers realized they made a mistake. Cathy Wurzer spoke with runner-up Chad O’Leary.
mprnews.org
How to manage the MN State Fair if you are sensitive to over-stimulation
The State Fair is a tremendous spectacle — live music, midway rides, jostling crowds, parades, carnival lights and the powerful aroma of greasy food and livestock barns. It’s a lot to take in. For people with autism or who are especially sensitive to a lot of noise and...
mprnews.org
Avian flu resurfaces in a Meeker County turkey flock
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has confirmed a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Meeker County in west-central Minnesota, the first detected in the state since May. Health officials say a commercial turkey flock saw bird deaths rise last weekend. Testing confirmed the presence of avian influenza....
mprnews.org
Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: Where do the 4-H kids sleep?
Most people associate 4-H kids at the Minnesota State Fair with animals. It’s true — for many of the kids in 4-H, exhibiting an animal at the fair is a reward for months, even years, of hard work. When you go to the fair, you see these hard-working farm kids prodding pigs, shearing sheep and cozying up with cows — all in hopes of impressing judges and earning a ribbon.
mprnews.org
State Fair's beloved 'Ag Hort' building, home of crop art, turns 75
For 75 years, one of the most popular spots at the Minnesota State Fair has been the Agriculture Horticulture building — the home of seed art, and displays of corn, apples and honey, among other crops. Digital producer Sam Stroozas has been covering the fair and the Ag building’s...
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: It's the end of summer, here's what's happening outside
Monarda Thrasher loved Mixed Precipitation’s traveling production of “The Magic Flute” when they saw it earlier this month in Grand Marais, and they highly recommend this fun, modern take on Mozart’s opera. Mixed Precipitation calls its traveling series “The Pickup Truck Opera” because the truck and...
mprnews.org
Legislative audit criticizes Minnesota agency over COVID homelessness grant oversight
An audit of the state office that provides housing support for people who are homeless found that it did not properly make sure grant money was legally distributed and tracked. The performance audit by the Office of the Legislative Auditor found several issues with the Department of Human Services’ internal...
mprnews.org
Gilbert de la O, icon of St. Paul’s Latino community, dies at 77
Latino activist Gilbert de la O thought about others when it came to honoring his own death. The decorated Vietnam veteran had requested, in lieu of flowers, “that in his honor you would spend time with your family and friends enjoying a meal around the table,” according to his obituary notice on Legacy.com.
