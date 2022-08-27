ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Minnesota crops holding up pretty good heading into fall season

I have a ton of respect for Minnesota farmers. Putting your living on the line at the whims of our Minnesota weather and climate takes guts and planning. And a little weather luck. This year started cold and wet. Then summer hit hard, with hotter than average temperatures and rainfall...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

More water in Mississippi leading to loss of floodplain forests

The trees on Goose Island, near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border, are used to floods. Almost every spring, Mississippi River floodwaters cover the bottomland forest, then recede later in the summer. Silver maples and rare swamp white oak trees thrive, along with willow, cottonwood and ash. But when Andy Meier looks up...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

School test scores improve in St. Paul, but still lag below pre-pandemic levels

School started Monday for some Minnesota students. As kids go back to class, their standardized test scores from last year are coming in — and the news isn’t good. The state education department says most Minnesota students are not proficient in math, and just over half are proficient in reading. It’s yet another sign of the pandemic’s lasting impacts on education.
SAINT PAUL, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
mprnews.org

Minnesota Now for August 30, 2022

Workers picket at the U while students move in, how to handle all the stimulation at the Minnesota State Fair if you are a person who is neurodivergent, plus the photo finish of the Fair’s Supreme Baker competition and a look ahead to Bouchercon — the world mystery convention happening in the Twin Cities the weekend of September 8.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

When Gorbachev came to Minnesota

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, and his wife Raisa, spent June 3, 1990 in Minnesota. The visit followed a summit with President George H. W. Bush in Washington, D.C. The invitation from Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich was described as a way to promote Minnesota farming, agribusiness and high tech companies. Minnesotans flocked to see the Soviet leader at a time when the relations between the two countries had changed dramatically.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

In Focus: How to make outdoor recreation welcoming for all

Minnesota is a state blessed with abundant outdoor spaces. Pristine lakes, rocky shores, towering pines, dancing prairies, there is a never-ending, always-changing kaleidoscope of nature that beckons us to explore. But not everyone feels welcome. Historically, outdoor recreation has been a white, wealthy, able-bodied and male-dominated realm. Here in Minnesota,...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Thunderstorms#Twin Cities Metro#Mpr News
mprnews.org

Twin Cities, Duluth nurses set 3-day strike starting Sept. 12

The union representing some 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth said Thursday it will launch a three-day strike against 16 hospitals starting Sept. 12. The decision comes weeks after union leaders said their members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The Minnesota Nurses Association leaders say they believe...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

The tight competition for this year's State Fair top baker award

The best bakers of Minnesota submitted their breads, cakes, cookies and pies and this year there was a tie for Supreme Baker — or so they thought. Chad O'Leary and Kimberly Maize both were named the Supreme Bakers for this year. But then in a twist, competition organizers realized they made a mistake. Cathy Wurzer spoke with runner-up Chad O’Leary.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Avian flu resurfaces in a Meeker County turkey flock

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has confirmed a new case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Meeker County in west-central Minnesota, the first detected in the state since May. Health officials say a commercial turkey flock saw bird deaths rise last weekend. Testing confirmed the presence of avian influenza....
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Weather
Environment
NWS
mprnews.org

Infrequently Asked Fair Questions: Where do the 4-H kids sleep?

Most people associate 4-H kids at the Minnesota State Fair with animals. It’s true — for many of the kids in 4-H, exhibiting an animal at the fair is a reward for months, even years, of hard work. When you go to the fair, you see these hard-working farm kids prodding pigs, shearing sheep and cozying up with cows — all in hopes of impressing judges and earning a ribbon.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Art Hounds: It's the end of summer, here's what's happening outside

Monarda Thrasher loved Mixed Precipitation’s traveling production of “The Magic Flute” when they saw it earlier this month in Grand Marais, and they highly recommend this fun, modern take on Mozart’s opera. Mixed Precipitation calls its traveling series “The Pickup Truck Opera” because the truck and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Gilbert de la O, icon of St. Paul’s Latino community, dies at 77

Latino activist Gilbert de la O thought about others when it came to honoring his own death. The decorated Vietnam veteran had requested, in lieu of flowers, “that in his honor you would spend time with your family and friends enjoying a meal around the table,” according to his obituary notice on Legacy.com.
SAINT PAUL, MN

