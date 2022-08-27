Let me just start by saying "THANK YOU" to everyone who came out and supported LIVE music for this year's TOTFEST. Let us raise our glass to another successful year of rocking out with friends while raising money for a good cause. According to Eddie Johnson, who organized the event, we raised over $2,000 for Tverra Photography. Jen Tverra is raising awareness for the MMIW movement, by designing and paying for billboards addressing the issue.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO