Missoula, MT

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula

On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl

On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect

On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive

KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot

On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

CASA Helps Children in Foster Care Get Back to School Safely

The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction

On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
MONTANA STATE
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth

On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula’s TOTFEST 3 Re-Cap: Tons of Awesome Photos and Video

Let me just start by saying "THANK YOU" to everyone who came out and supported LIVE music for this year's TOTFEST. Let us raise our glass to another successful year of rocking out with friends while raising money for a good cause. According to Eddie Johnson, who organized the event, we raised over $2,000 for Tverra Photography. Jen Tverra is raising awareness for the MMIW movement, by designing and paying for billboards addressing the issue.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?

When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula’s Largest Neighborhood Gearing Up for Another Fantastic Block Party

Missoula has some wonderful neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. One of the more active communities is the Franklin to the Fort area, where they are holding a block party at Franklin Park (Kemp and 10th St.) on September 1st from 5:30-8 pm. “F2F Block Party: Come Get the Scoop” is co-sponsored by the City’s Office of Neighborhoods, and Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors-in-Action (F2F NiA) and they are hoping to engage more of the area residents by making them aware of ways they can help improve the neighborhood.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
