Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect
UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
Woman on Probation Gets Caught With Meth and a Gun in Missoula
On August 29, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was asked to assist a Probation Officer with a residence check on 30-year-old Ronnie Linton, who is on probation. The probation officer requested help after finding a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected methamphetamine, and paraphernalia inside Linton’s apartment. The probation officer...
Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl
On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
Missoula Bike Shop Helps Police Catch a Theft Suspect
On August 23rd, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was contacted regarding a potential bike theft. An employee of the Bicycle Hanger informed dispatch that a male whom he recognized as 27-year-old Kincaid Jensen from prior contacts, had come into the store to attempt to have the suspension adjusted for his size and weight. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
UPDATE: Missoula Crews Still on Scene at Fire on Whitaker Drive
KGVO News has learned more about the structure fire being fought by the Missoula City Fire Department Thursday afternoon on Whitaker Drive. Missoula Fire Department spokesperson Charity Stubb provided these details about the blaze which sent smoke high in the air over the south hills of Missoula. “The information that...
Man Touches Teen’s Buttock at the Missoula Fair, Gets Charged With a Felony
On August 13, 2022, a Missoula Police Department detective was working an overtime shift at the Missoula County Fair. The detective was standing near the security office with Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies when a 13-year-old female, Jane Doe, approached with several friends. Doe told law enforcement she had...
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Think That Was Bad? How Weird Has Missoula’s Weather Been?
We know Missoula is a great place to be if you enjoy the outdoors. Every season has something you may find pleasing. "If you don’t like the weather, wait 5 minutes and it will change." Here are some instances where Missoula weather surprised us!. How Hot Was it?. Missoula...
Man With a .317 BAC Causes Trouble at the Poverello Center in Missoula
On August 20, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Poverello Center. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Poverello staff who advised that 50-year-old Michael Ansbaugh-Zimmerman had been placed on a 7-day out from the Poverello Center, which bars a person from the center for a 7-day period.
CASA Helps Children in Foster Care Get Back to School Safely
The first week back at school is exciting for most Missoula children, but kids in foster care face a time of uncertainty and insecurity. We spoke to Emilie Landsiedel, Development and Outreach Manager for CASA of Missoula about what her organization does to help the Missoula area foster children. “CASA...
Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction
On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
Two People Walk Away From Small Plane Crash in St. Ignatius
Two Lake County residents are thankful to be alive after walking away with only minor injuries after a small plane crashed near St. Ignatius on Tuesday afternoon. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell described what happened. “The pilot and the passenger were just leaving the St. Ignatius airport and they had...
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula’s Mayoral Succession Has a Very Interesting History
As the process moves on to replace the late Mayor John Engen, the Missoula City Council will be choosing up to 12 applicants for the position that was chosen by the councilors in each of the six wards on August 29. Interviews will be held on September 7 before the...
Missoula’s TOTFEST 3 Re-Cap: Tons of Awesome Photos and Video
Let me just start by saying "THANK YOU" to everyone who came out and supported LIVE music for this year's TOTFEST. Let us raise our glass to another successful year of rocking out with friends while raising money for a good cause. According to Eddie Johnson, who organized the event, we raised over $2,000 for Tverra Photography. Jen Tverra is raising awareness for the MMIW movement, by designing and paying for billboards addressing the issue.
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
Missoula’s Largest Neighborhood Gearing Up for Another Fantastic Block Party
Missoula has some wonderful neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. One of the more active communities is the Franklin to the Fort area, where they are holding a block party at Franklin Park (Kemp and 10th St.) on September 1st from 5:30-8 pm. “F2F Block Party: Come Get the Scoop” is co-sponsored by the City’s Office of Neighborhoods, and Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors-in-Action (F2F NiA) and they are hoping to engage more of the area residents by making them aware of ways they can help improve the neighborhood.
