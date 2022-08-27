Read full article on original website
Pasco deputy accused of stomping, killing cat
A Pasco County sheriff's deputy was arrested for animal abuse Wednesday after authorities said he stomped on his girlfriend's cat while she was away. The cat later died.
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
Polk County Man’s Attempt At Using “Stand Your Ground” Law Results In Murder Charge
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 27, 2022. At around 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Meadow Green Drive in unincorporated Davenport to a reported shooting.
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator outside Polk elementary school
A nearly eight-foot alligator was captured outside a school in Polk County Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from Polk County Public Schools.
‘Stylish woman’ wanted in Polk County Walmart theft, sheriff’s office says
Polk County deputies are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in a theft at a Mulberry Walmart.
Man Found Dead On Side Of Florida Highway, FHP Seeking Tips
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was found dead on the shoulder of Interstate 4 on Friday and Florida Highway Patrol is seeking tips into the man’s death. According to troopers, on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11:24 AM, FHP Troopers responded to
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
14-year-old girl charged with arson in massive Walmart fire
A 14-year-old girl was arrested for arson after she intentionally set fire to a Walmart store in Georgia, according to reports.
Missing Pasco teen travels up coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia
A missing Florida teenager was found in a rural Virginia county, having traveled up the coast via tractor-trailer rides after her family reported her missing several days earlier, according to Virginia State Police.
Family of missing Pasco woman wants to fund new search
The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn.
Man struck by 2 cars while crossing street in Lakeland
A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the street in Lakeland.
Pinellas Motorcycle Gang Kills Member Believed To Be A Snitch
Back in April a murder took place in Palm Harbor, now investigators are linking it to a motorcycle gang. On April 27, Dominick Paternoster was killed by fellow gang members because they believed he was an informant who was working with law enforcement. Last Friday a Pinellas County grand jury...
One Lakeland Thief Loves His Corona
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man who went on a shopping spree for Corona beer at a CVS location. According to deputies, on August 15th at around 10:40 p.m., this unknown white male entered the CVS
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to missing property. Ashley Casey, 36 of Mena was arrested by an officer with Probation Parole to be held for another agency. Heather Franklin, 46 of Clayton, OK was arrested on Felony Warrants for Possession of a Firearm by a Certain Person...
Woman jumps from car in Highlands high-speed chase, deputies say
A Florida man who led Highlands County deputies on a high-speed pursuit late Sunday night is behind bars after the chase came crashing to an end.
Woman jumps from car during high-speed chase in Florida
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies were forced to use their patrol vehicles to ram a Jeep to stop a driver who had led them on a high-speed chase Sunday night. In a news release, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said that its deputies were alerted to be on the lookout for a Jeep that had fled from a traffic stop in Polk County. Deputies later spotted the Jeep driving recklessly and began to follow it.
VIDEO: Man uses cement block to bust into Winter Haven Dollar General, takes $3K in cigarettes
The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance video of a break-in at a Dollar General that happened on Saturday.
Biker Arrested in Murder of Possible Informant
Pinellas sheriff says victim was killed execution style
Deputies find missing 13-year-old from Zephyrhills
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing-endangered 13-year-old out of Zephyrhills.
Loughman man arrested for murder after fatally shooting a man
