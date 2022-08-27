Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
friars.com
Friar Women Ranked No.1 and Men No.3 In USTFCCCA Northeast Region
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The USTFCCCA released the Regional Rankings today (Aug. 30) for Men's and Women's Division I Cross Country. The Providence College women's cross country team is ranked first in the Northeast Region. The men's cross country team is ranked third in the Northeast Region. This year, the...
friars.com
Providence College Women's Cross Country Team Ranked 15th In The Nation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The USTFCCCA announced today (Aug. 31) the preseason national rankings for Division I Cross Country. The Providence College women's cross country team is ranked 15th nationally and the men's cross country team is receiving votes. The announcement of national rankings follows yesterday's release of the organization's...
ABC6.com
Former Cumberland gym teacher, volunteer football coach resigned to avoid firing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland Superintendent Dr. Phillip Thornton said Tuesday that a Cumberland High School gym teacher resigned to avoid being fired. Christopher Skurka was slated to be a volunteer football coach at the high school this fall. Thornton told ABC 6 News that incident is a personal...
Time Out Global
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckersspine.com
University Orthopedics: 4 fast facts
Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics treats a variety of orthopedic issues at its locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 1. University Orthopedics has more than 15 locations. 2. The organization includes more than 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal and sports medicine physicians who are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical...
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
LIV Golf is coming to Massachusetts this week. Here’s everything you need to know
BOLTON, Mass. — LIV Golf is coming to Massachusetts this week for its fourth event of the year and a number of the top players in the game are slated to tee it up, including Cameron Smith, the second-ranked golfer in the world. Thousands of people are expected to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Lexi Jordan From Shrewsbury, MA
You can take the girl out of Shrewsbury, but you can never take the New England out of the girl. This talented young singer/songwriter is ready to embark on the next phase of her career. And that requires a move to Nashville. My Local Catch of the Week, Lexi Jordan from Shrewsbury, MA certainly sounds ready to spread her wings and fly.
Turnto10.com
More Providence teachers resign as school year begins
(WJAR) — More Providence teachers are calling it quits just as students head back to school. The Providence Teacher's Union said another 35 teachers for Providence schools resigned as of Monday morning, which also marked the first day of school for Providence Public Schools. There is a domino effect...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize and 9 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
Lottery players in Massachusetts won or claimed 10 tickets on Tuesday worth at least $100,000, with one of the players taking home a $1 million prize. The seven-figure winner bought their ticket in the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021″ game from the Route 12 Variety convenience store in Oxford. The $100,000 prizes, meanwhile, were spread across the games “$15,000,000 Money Maker,” “Millions,” and “Mass Cash.”
Boston Globe
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
'Selfless' Woman, 24, Was Mysteriously Killed in 2021 While Saying Bye to Friend — and 2 Men Were Just Charged
Two Rhode Island men have been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 24-year-old woman who was shot while saying goodbye to a friend after a night out. On Friday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the indictments of Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, of Providence, in connection with the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baerman, of Warwick, on Aug. 1, 2021.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
Turnto10.com
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
whdh.com
Two hurt in State Police cruiser crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police cruiser is damaged in a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth early Thursday morning, leaving two people hurt. A driver was seen wearing a neck brace and another person with a reflective vest was taken away in an ambulance. No other information is...
iheart.com
Burrillville Pond Off Limits for Now
It has happened from time to time and this time in Burrillville. The public is advised to avoid contact with Spring Lake, also known as Herring Pond, in Burrillville. It's due to blue-green algae that can be harmful to people and animals. Contact with the water can cause illness ranging...
Providence Man Discovers New Bedford Police Badge in Unexpected Spot
NEW BEDFORD — A Providence man sweeping a recently cleared area in the New Bedford industrial park with a metal detector over the weekend turned up something unexpected: a police badge pinned to a jacket. Former New Bedford resident Scott Kenney said he was taking the opportunity on Sunday...
Comments / 0