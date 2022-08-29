ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Tory cabinet ministers say Boris Johnson is already plotting his comeback

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Boris Johnson is already plotting how he could return to power and save the Conservatives at the next general election, former cabinet ministers say.

The departing prime minister – forced out of No 10 by an accumulation of scandals – will nevertheless be dreaming of how his party will turn back to him “in desperation”, they argue.

“We know that he was ambitious to be prime minister and stay prime minister,” David Gauke , a former justice secretary, said in a magazine article.

“We know that he considered his removal to be a great injustice and the consequence of MPs acting like a herd of irrational wildebeest unnecessarily panicked into a stampede.

“We know that people around him peddled fantasies about him being immediately restored to office by a membership write-in campaign, and that he did little to discourage them.

“There is a sense that his story is not yet done, that he is entitled to another go at the top job. Churchill, after all, had a second term.”

The scenario, set out in the New Statesman magazine, was endorsed by a second former Tory big hitter, ex-international development secretary Rory Stewart , who said it is “not unlikely”.

It is put forward as polls suggest many Conservative supporters who wanted Mr Johnson to go at the height of the Partygate and Chris Pincher scandals now wish he was staying in power.

One Opinium survey found that 63 per cent prefer the departing prime minister over Liz Truss , the likely winner of the Tory leadership race, who was backed by just 22 per cent.

This “seller’s remorse” threatens to be a big headache for the next leader – especially if, as rumoured, Mr Johnson turns up at the October party conference and receives a hero’s welcome.

Many Conservatives fear neither Ms Truss nor Mr Sunak can keep together the Tory 2019 election-winning coalition of the party’s southern heartlands and the northern red-wall gains during an economic crisis.

Mr Gauke suggested Mr Johnson will view the circumstances as eerily similar to 2019, when he became leader as “a vote winner, capable of reaching parts of the electorate that no other Conservative could reach”.

“It is not impossible to imagine that the situation in late 2023 – the government heading to defeat, a vulnerable prime minister unpopular with MPs – may look a lot like spring 2019,” he said.

“And the Conservative Party, when faced with such a situation, may come up with the same solution.”

One obstacle, Mr Gauke said, is the privileges committee inquiry into whether Mr Johnson lied to parliament over the No 10 parties, but his allies are already trying to kill it off.

The Independent

Court would find probe into whether Johnson lied ‘unlawful’, says Lord Pannick

A Commons investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament would be ruled “unlawful” by courts, a leading barrister has said in a Government-commissioned legal opinion.Lord Pannick claimed the Privileges Committee is adopting an “unfair procedure” and “fundamentally flawed” approach.Downing Street commissioned the legal advice from the crossbench peer and published it on Friday in a highly unusual move, drawing accusations the outgoing Prime Minister is attempting to “intimidate” the committee in a bid to clear his name.Although Mr Johnson is due to leave No 10 next week, the Privileges Committee is going ahead with its inquiry into whether he committed...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Truss and Sunak send final message to Tory voters ahead of polls closing

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak both sent final messages to Tory members, with polling set to close in the race to become the next prime minister.Polling closes at 5pm, bringing to an end a long, fractious contest that has dominated the summer and saw both candidates clash over competing visions for the country.Foreign Secretary Ms Truss is believed to be on course for victory and in her final message on Friday she paid tribute to the party members she had met in recent months.She said: “It has been fantastic meeting and speaking to thousands of members across the whole of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of intimidation tactics over Partygate lying probe

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to intimidate the parliamentary committee investigating whether he lied to the Commons over Partygate, after Downing Street released a legal opinion suggesting its inquiry would be viewed as “unlawful” by the courts.The opinion, drawn up by eminent lawyer Lord Pannick, suggested the privileges committee’s procedures were “unfair” because it will pass judgement not only on whether Johnson deliberately lied to MPs but also on whether he simply “misled” them.And he said it was wrong for the cross-party committee – which is chaired by Labour’s Harriet Harman but has an in-built Conservative majority...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss - live: Tory leadership vote closes as race to replace Boris Johnson ends

Voting has now closed in the Tory leadership contest, bringing to an end the contest to decide the next Conservative leader and Boris Johnson’s successor as prime minister.Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will be announced as the winner on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel expects to lose her position if Liz Truss becomes the next prime minister,The Independent understands. “She’s been clear to staff that she doesn’t expect to remain, that’s been made very clear to staff,” a Home Office source said. The Independent has also been told that Thérèse...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Voices: I may not rate her performance, but I’d never say what everyone is saying about Liz Truss

Throughout the Conservative leadership campaign, Liz Truss has been a like a plastic bag in the wind – but with less hypnotic poignance. She has been incredibly cautious with the details of how on earth she is going to help the millions of people who are terrified for the coming winter – while at the same time, being incredibly cavalier with her words about our allies and international partners. All summer, she has fallen for the fatal trap of playing to the small audience in front of her while forgetting that people across the country can see and hear...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian troops in Kherson ‘pushed back’ by Kyiv, UK says

Western officials have said Ukraine has pushed back Russian troops in several areas around Kherson, the city region in the south which fell to Vladimir Putin’s forces in February.The officials said Ukrainians had made some tactical gains in the area, but warned it was too soon to determine if the offensive launched this week by Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces is succeeding.Earlier on Friday the Ukrainian military claimed that Russian forces had suffered “significant losses” region.Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military in the south, said: “We continue to destroy the enemy in terms of its logistics, capabilities, capacities. Ammunition warehouses...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump falls for fake Ivanka Trump account on Covid vaccines

Donald Trump promoted an obviously fake anti-vaccine post attributed to his daughter Ivanka’s Truth Social account as he raged about the FBI and the Mar-a-Lago raid on Tuesday.“Biden and his government are still trying to manipulate you with the useless vaccines. Don’t fall for his lies, it’s over,” the bogus post read, before going on to encourage followers to purchase an anti-vax book. The post was one of dozens of “retruths”, memes and furious statements made by the former president on the social media platform overnight on Monday. Mr Trump regurgitated many of his old grievances as he...
POTUS
The Independent

Hundreds of TV and film producers urge new PM to abandon privatisation of Channel 4

Hundreds of TV and production companies have urged the next prime minister to scrap the privatisation of Channel 4. The government announced controversial plans to sell off the broadcaster earlier this year, which was met with criticism from the creative industry, politicians and celebrities. Channel 4 has been publicly owned since it was founded in 1982 and is funded by advertising. Ministers said government ownership was holding the broadcaster back from competing with streaming giants like Netflix as they made the case for the sale. Nearly all TV and production companies have now made their opposition clear to whoever will...
WORLD
The Independent

Mass refugee reception centres ‘considered for Ukrainians arriving in Scotland’

Mass refugee reception centres could be opened in Scotland to temporarily house thousands fleeing the war in Ukraine, it has been suggested.Preparations for a “worst-case scenario” – where almost 18,000 people from Ukraine could arrive after being granted super sponsor visas – are being considered by government officials, the Scotsman reported on Friday.Dormitory-style emergency accommodation in halls could also be created as part of the emergency measures, the newspaper said.The Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme was paused in July in order to provide safe accommodation to those who had already applied following unprecedented demand.At the time the scheme was suspended,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Strikes in Scotland’s education and waste services suspended as new pay offer made

Strikes in education and waste services in Scotland have been suspended after trade unions said they would put a new pay offer to members.GMB and Unite have joined Unison in suspending strike action.Schools across Scotland had been threatened with closure next week, at the beginning of the school year, as catering staff, cleaners, teaching assistants and early-years assistants prepared to walk out.Unions rejected a 5 per cent pay raise offer, and councils had tried to stop the disruption by offering workers a minimum wage increase of at least £2,000 for next year. But unions said the offer was unacceptable.Bin workers’...
WORLD
The Independent

Strikes halted after unions receive new pay offer from council leaders

Council worker strikes due to go ahead in Scotland next week have been suspended after unions received a new pay offer from local authority leaders.The three trade unions which took part in the industrial action – Unison, Unite and the GMB – agreed to suspend strikes in waste services and education.Union members will now be consulted on the new deal.Under the revised offer, workers earning up to £20,500 will receive increases of £2,000 a year.There will be a £1,925 increase for those earning between £20,500 and £39,000, as well as a 5% increase for those earning between £39,000 to £60,000.@COSLA...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Union calls on new PM to impose £30bn tax on rich to save frontline workers from cost-of-living disaster

The UK’s new prime minister should raise taxes on the rich by £30bn a year to save workers providing essential public services from the “disastrous” impact of the cost-of-living crisis, a major public sector union has said.Unison’s call came after a survey of 5,000 members of the public sector union found frontline staff living in darkened and unheated homes, using buy-now-pay-later schemes for essential purchases and considering giving up their jobs because they cannot afford the petrol to get to work.General secretary Christina McAnea said that many public sector workers – like nurses and school cleaning staff – will “never...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Teachers to vote in strike ballot as union condemns ‘insulting’ pay offer

Teachers have been told to reject an “insulting pay offer” as Scotland’s largest teaching union opens a ballot on industrial action.A 5% pay offer from local authority body Cosla was rejected by the Educational Institute of Scotland’s (EIS) executive committee last week.A consultative ballot has now been launched to determine whether teachers want to take strike action over the “wholly unacceptable” offer.Teachers will have until September 16 to vote in the online ballot.If teachers decide to walk out of the classroom, they will be the latest in a series of public sector workers taking industrial action over pay.We are urging...
WORLD
The Independent

Ousted strongman president Gotabaya Rajapaksa set for return to Sri Lanka

Gotabaya Rajapaksa is poised to return to Sri Lanka, nearly two months after the ousted president fled the cash-strapped nation following an anti-government uprising and full-scale occupation of his home by protesters.Mr Rajapaksa, 73, who is currently in Thailand, is expected to return to Colombo on Saturday, a source close to him told the Daily Mirror newspaper.In another boost to the Rajapaksa family, the former president’s brother Basil, who was serving as the country’s finance minister when the crisis occurred, has been given permission to travel overseas up to 15 January next year by the country’s Supreme Court.The younger...
INDIA
