Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ttusports.com
Golden Eagles head to Chattanooga for start of longest road swing of season
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Coming off an unblemished home stand, the Tennessee Tech soccer team is ready to hit the road for start of the club's longest road stretch of the season. The Golden Eagles jump into the first of a three-match away swing with a Thursday evening matchup at Chattanooga. Kickoff with the Mocs is set for 5 p.m. CT.
ttusports.com
Getting to know: Maaliya Owens
-- Today's subject is senior Maaliya Owens. Hailing from Georgetown, Ky., Owens has been a valuable presence for the Golden Eagles, watching her numbers steadily improve through the course of her career. Here's 10 things Owens wants you to know about her:. Growing up, I did ballet, pageants, gymnastics, cheer...
Comments / 0