COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Coming off an unblemished home stand, the Tennessee Tech soccer team is ready to hit the road for start of the club's longest road stretch of the season. The Golden Eagles jump into the first of a three-match away swing with a Thursday evening matchup at Chattanooga. Kickoff with the Mocs is set for 5 p.m. CT.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO