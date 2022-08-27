Read full article on original website
Tabor up next on nonconference slate
SEWARD, Neb. – After knocking off a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference opponent at home in its season opener, the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team will now take on a KCAC foe on the road. The Bulldogs have a bye in the middle of this week before heading to Joel H. Wiens Stadium in Hillsboro, Kan., for Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Tabor College. Head Coach Thomas Goines’ squad defeated Southwestern College, 3-2, this past weekend. The Concordia and Tabor programs are familiar with one another having also played each other in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Record-breaking week continues as Concordia shoots two-round 567 at UC Ferguson
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Two program records fell over the past two days as the Concordia University Men’s Golf team officially got the 2022-23 season started at the U.C. Ferguson Classic. The Bulldogs reset school standards for lowest single-round score (283) and lowest two-round tournament score (283-284–567) while playing Lincoln Park West Golf Course in Oklahoma City, Okla. Led by Drew D’Ercole, Concordia placed 10th out of a strong 18-team field in action on Monday-Tuesday (Aug. 29-30).
Meet Info: 2022 Augustana Twilight
SEWARD, Neb. – For the fourth time in five years, Concordia University Cross Country will open a season at the Augustana Twilight. The 2022 meet will get started with the women’s 5k race at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday (Sept. 2). The men’s four-mile run is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. Both races will take place at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D., home to Augustana University. This will be the start of year seven of Matt Beisel’s tenure as head coach of the Bulldogs.
Road slate to continue with trip to Tabor
SEWARD, Neb. – After a little rest and recovery following the flight out to Oregon, the Concordia University Men’s Soccer team looks forward to a shorter road trip. The Bulldogs are preparing to take on Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Tabor College at Joel H. Wiens Stadium in Hillsboro, Kan., on Saturday. The late-night kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT. It will be a rematch of the 2021 clash that took place in Seward. Head Coach Jason Weides’ squad is 1-1 with a win over Northwest University (Wash.).
Simonetti named GPAC Defensive Player of the Week
SEWARD, Neb. – A clean sheet in last week's season opener has led to Concordia University goalkeeper Federico Simonetti being named the GPAC Hauff Mid-America Sports Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league on Tuesday (Aug. 30). This marks the second time in his career that Simonetti has garnered the player of the week award. Simonetti has also been honored as a 2020 Second Team All-GPAC performer and is on track to earn NAIA Scholar-Athlete recognition.
Dr. Robert Hermann shares space with community
Concordia’s Osten Observatory will be hosting Open Houses this year with times available each month, starting this Thursday, September 2nd. Dr. Robert Hermann, director of the natural and computer sciences department, and main proprietor of the Osten Observatory describes the open houses as a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to learn a little more about space and feel a little smaller. “There’s something about looking through the eyepiece of a telescope and seeing craters on the moon or rings of Saturn right there that makes them more real to people.”
Concordia's Plum Creek Literacy Festival to feature Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award Exhibit
Concordia's Plum Creek Literacy Festival to feature Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award Exhibit. As part of Concordia Nebraska’s renowned Plum Creek Literacy Festival, the campus will host a special touring exhibition titled “Our Voice: Celebrating the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Awards” through September 29, 2022. Organized and toured by the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL), this exhibit features the largest collection of Coretta Scott King Illustrator Medal and honor-winning art ever assembled.
