Focused Bulldogs take out Hastings in three
SEWARD, Neb. – The experience and togetherness of this Bulldog team continues to show in the way it performs on the court. Visiting Hastings jumped out to a lead in the first set, but the 10th-ranked Concordia University Volleyball team never blinked. It got stronger as the match wore on and toppled the Broncos, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12, inside Friedrich Arena on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Like most opponents, Hastings struggled to decipher where and when the Bulldogs hitters would strike.
Road slate to continue with trip to Tabor
SEWARD, Neb. – After a little rest and recovery following the flight out to Oregon, the Concordia University Men’s Soccer team looks forward to a shorter road trip. The Bulldogs are preparing to take on Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference foe Tabor College at Joel H. Wiens Stadium in Hillsboro, Kan., on Saturday. The late-night kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT. It will be a rematch of the 2021 clash that took place in Seward. Head Coach Jason Weides’ squad is 1-1 with a win over Northwest University (Wash.).
Tabor up next on nonconference slate
SEWARD, Neb. – After knocking off a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference opponent at home in its season opener, the Concordia University Women’s Soccer team will now take on a KCAC foe on the road. The Bulldogs have a bye in the middle of this week before heading to Joel H. Wiens Stadium in Hillsboro, Kan., for Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Tabor College. Head Coach Thomas Goines’ squad defeated Southwestern College, 3-2, this past weekend. The Concordia and Tabor programs are familiar with one another having also played each other in 2018, 2019 and 2021.
Bulldog Weekly Report (Aug. 30)
Bulldog Athletic Association Member (BAAM) Athletes of the Week. Simonetti, a native of Crema, Italy, was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week after making three saves in last week’s 1-0 shutout win over Northwest University. Simonetti started at keeper for the 21st time in his Concordia career. He was named Second Team All-GPAC in 2020.
Meet Info: 2022 Augustana Twilight
SEWARD, Neb. – For the fourth time in five years, Concordia University Cross Country will open a season at the Augustana Twilight. The 2022 meet will get started with the women’s 5k race at 8:30 p.m. CT on Friday (Sept. 2). The men’s four-mile run is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. Both races will take place at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, S.D., home to Augustana University. This will be the start of year seven of Matt Beisel’s tenure as head coach of the Bulldogs.
Dr. Robert Hermann shares space with community
Concordia’s Osten Observatory will be hosting Open Houses this year with times available each month, starting this Thursday, September 2nd. Dr. Robert Hermann, director of the natural and computer sciences department, and main proprietor of the Osten Observatory describes the open houses as a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to learn a little more about space and feel a little smaller. “There’s something about looking through the eyepiece of a telescope and seeing craters on the moon or rings of Saturn right there that makes them more real to people.”
Plum Creek Literacy Festival Hosts Annual Book Sale
The Plum Creek Literacy Festival will host a pre-event book sale in Room 003 on the lower level of the Thom Leadership Education Center at Concordia University, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The award-winning Plum Creek Literacy Festival, founded in 1996, seeks to encourage...
