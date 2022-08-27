Concordia’s Osten Observatory will be hosting Open Houses this year with times available each month, starting this Thursday, September 2nd. Dr. Robert Hermann, director of the natural and computer sciences department, and main proprietor of the Osten Observatory describes the open houses as a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to learn a little more about space and feel a little smaller. “There’s something about looking through the eyepiece of a telescope and seeing craters on the moon or rings of Saturn right there that makes them more real to people.”

SEWARD, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO