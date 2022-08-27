Whenever they are inside their Redding home, Bill Miller and Paul Landy liken themselves to Goldilocks. Just as the heroine of the fairytale finds herself comfortable enough in the home of the three bears to wander the rooms, try out the furniture, eat a good meal, and then fall asleep in their bed, so, too, do Miller and Landy feel completely at home in their 1773 Colonial. “The house is not too big for us or too small,” says Miller, who has recently retired from his work as a private banker. “Goldilocks found everything to be just right for her, just as we do, though we had to work to get the house to feel perfect. It had been abused by its previous owners.”

REDDING, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO