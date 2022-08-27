ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Britain Herald

Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year

SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cottagesgardens.com

Step Inside a Period Home with a Contemporary Feel in Redding

Whenever they are inside their Redding home, Bill Miller and Paul Landy liken themselves to Goldilocks. Just as the heroine of the fairytale finds herself comfortable enough in the home of the three bears to wander the rooms, try out the furniture, eat a good meal, and then fall asleep in their bed, so, too, do Miller and Landy feel completely at home in their 1773 Colonial. “The house is not too big for us or too small,” says Miller, who has recently retired from his work as a private banker. “Goldilocks found everything to be just right for her, just as we do, though we had to work to get the house to feel perfect. It had been abused by its previous owners.”
REDDING, CT
City
Easton, CT
momcollective.com

Headed East? New Haven Date Night Guide

As much as we all love Fairfield County, sometimes it is fun to explore outside our neighborhood and head east. New Haven is a city that is home to amazing date night spots. Only a twenty to thirty-minute drive from much of Fairfield County, New Haven is worth the gas money. Here are some of our favorite New Haven date night spots.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Bridgeport schools reverse decision to go to half days

BRIDGEPORT — The school district has reversed its decision to go to half days for the remainder of the week. After experiencing high temperatures on Monday, Superintendent of Schools Michael J. Testani informed parents that evening that schools would have early dismissals instead through the rest of the school year’s first week. Wednesday evening, however, Testani once again changed course, informing parents that the final two days of the week would be full days after all.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
themonroesun.com

Calves escape a pen, hike along the trails at Great Hollow Lake

MONROE, CT — Monroe Animal Control and police officers rounded up three loose calves who were seen walking along the trails of Great Hollow and “strolling” around the lake Thursday morning. The call came in at 8:37 a.m. and law enforcement managed to safely contain the steer...
MONROE, CT
New Haven Independent

Historic Morris Cove Home Demolished

Rotting wood — and a city slip-up — led to the demolition of a 210-year-old house in Morris Cove, causing local preservationists to call on City Hall to work harder to protect historic structures. The site of that recent building teardown is 265 Townsend Ave. According to the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Cheapest Home in Connecticut Just Went On the Market

Connecticut, the land of $1.2 million dollar postage stamp-sized parcels. Over the past two years, it's gotten even more insanely expensive to live here, especially for renters. Once in awhile, an incredibly cheap home comes up for sale, like this one in Berlin. It was just listed, and the estimated mortgage by Zillow is $82 a month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Yale pre-orientation program draws criticism for clearing local homeless encampment

Yale’s FOCUS orientation program is changing its New Haven partnerships after a local site leader instructed students to remove people’s belongings from a recently-cleared homeless encampment. FOCUS on New Haven, one of the University’s five “Camp Yale” orientation programs for incoming first-year students, is centered around community service...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Milford Irish Festival returning after two years

MILFORD — For the past two years, the Irish Heritage Society of Milford has not been able to have its traditional festival, but that will change on Sept. 16. The society was forced to shutter the popular event due to the pandemic restrictions. But plans are in place for the return of the 14th annual two-day event once again.
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

One-of-a-kind Corvettes to be shown at Lime Rock Park

SALISBURY, Connecticut — It’s been dubbed America’s sports car. Since its introduction in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette has undergone many changes - some good, some bad. As it approaches its 70th anniversary, the car is still instantly recognizable and uniquely American. The story of the Corvette as...
SALISBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day

Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?

There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
NEW MILFORD, CT

