(Omaha, NE) -- Four apartment units are damaged by an early morning fire in West Omaha. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. on the second floor of an apartment near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes but not before it made the apartment where it started unlivable and did smoke damage to three other units. No one's hurt and the cause of the fire hasn't been determined.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO