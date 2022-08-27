ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

wabi.tv

Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
LOVELL, ME
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 6:25 PM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest of Kurvan Vidal, 27, of Boston, in the area of 217 Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings

Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury

At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!

Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester

About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
DEDHAM, MA
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
WPRI 12 News

3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl

Wendy Gilchrist and Phillip Gilchrist, of East Greenwich, and Jayda Reid, of East Providence, were taken into custody after a brawl broke out between the three of them on Lantern Lane, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA
WCVB

Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
NECN

2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say

A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
AUBURN, ME

