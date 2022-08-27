Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
wabi.tv
Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide
LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 6:25 PM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest of Kurvan Vidal, 27, of Boston, in the area of 217 Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
Man tossed ‘suspected drugs’ into New Bedford prison
The sheriff's office said a security officer spotted the man throwing the package over the wall in the back parking lot of the Ash Street Jail.
nbcboston.com
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury
At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
hyannisnews.com
ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!
Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
universalhub.com
Man murdered on Dale Street in Roxbury
Boston Police report a man was shot outside 115 Dale St. in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m. He was declared dead at the scene.
Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
Framingham Police Arrest Rowdy Restaurant Patron on Drug & Other Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man early Saturday morning, August 27. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico on Route 126 in downtown Framingham around 1:30 a.m. Police arrested just before 2 a.m. was Erick Rodas, 27, of 176 Irving Street in Framingham. “Rodas was asked to leave...
Police warning the public after rash of car thefts in Belmont last week
BELMONT, Mass. — Bandits in Belmont stole multiple cars in town last week, according to authorities. Belmont Police say four cars were taken and the thieves are targeting cars with open sideview mirrors. These mirrors may be a tell tale sign that your car is unlocked, according to police.
whdh.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan bitten, stabbed while stopping robbery suspect in Malden
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Good Samaritan is recovering after trying to stop a suspect accused of stealing a purse in Malden, getting bitten and stabbed in the process, according to officials. Malden Police were first called to the area of Chestnut Street for reports of a robbery around 1:15...
3 charged in Exeter road rage brawl
Wendy Gilchrist and Phillip Gilchrist, of East Greenwich, and Jayda Reid, of East Providence, were taken into custody after a brawl broke out between the three of them on Lantern Lane, according to the police report obtained by 12 News.
Investigation underway after bomb threat prompts lockdown at Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON — Law enforcement officials were called to Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday night following a reported bomb threat that prompted a lockdown with children, parents, and staff still inside, authorities said. A bomb squad that was called in around 9 p.m. swept the facility and declared the...
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WCVB
Man swipes medical food packages from porch in Bridgewater, Massachusetts
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — Bridgewater police are sharing video of a man who is suspected of stealing two boxes of prescription formula from a resident in the Massachusetts town. Alyssa Augusto told NewsCenter 5's Mary Saladna that she has the rare metabolic disorder phenylketonuria (PKU), which severely limits how much protein she can eat.
NECN
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
