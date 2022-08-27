Read full article on original website
WOOD
A top-notch golf course off the beaten path
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Summers in Michigan offer some of the best outdoor days and what a better way to spend them than on the golf course. Whether you love the sport, sun or just some social time, Diamond Springs Golf Course in Hamilton, offers everything. Diamond Springs is a...
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
White Lake group falls short of breaking record, still sees day a success
MONTAGUE, Mich. — Dozens of kayaks joined together to form a flotilla in White Lake on August 28, Sunday afternoon. The event was touted as an attempt to break a world record, but a comparatively small showing had the group far from collecting that crown. However, the organizers say...
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
This is Michigan’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Michigan has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Free school lunch ends for thousands of Michigan students this fall
As Michigan public school students head back to school this fall, hundreds of thousands will not be guaranteed free meals as they had during the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress did not approve an extension for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to keep providing free breakfast and...
S.S. Badger almost hits disabled boat on Lake Michigan
(WFRV) – A disabled boat was rescued recently after it got stuck in the path of the S.S. Badger on Lake Michigan. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan, the boat needed some help on Sunday, August 28. The U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee and Mason County...
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Park Rangers investigate illegal diversion of northern Michigan river
Park Rangers at Sleeping Bear Dunes are investigating the illegal diversion of a northern Michigan river earlier this month.
Opinion: The Michigan GOP is too extreme to govern
I am a former Republican state representative, and I am distraught by what has happened to my party
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Storms leave thousands without power across W. MI
Storms swept through West Michigan Monday afternoon, prompting several severe thunderstorm warnings and causing tens of thousands of power outages.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
You could help Michigan forests & the environment with DTE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DTE Energy has a CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program that gives customers an easy way to help address greenhouse gas emissions. For a small monthly fee, customers can address up to 25% o 100% of an average home’s greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to a more sustainable future. DTE has secured carbon offset credits that support forests locally here in Michigan. Customer enrollment in the program also supports the advancement of non-fossil fuels developed locally by using renewable natural gas from a Canton, Michigan landfill and a waste-water treatment facility here in Grand Rapids.
Michigan movie theaters offering $3 tickets to all showings as part of ‘National Cinema Day’
Movie lovers in Michigan and across the country will have an opportunity Saturday to spend the day inside their local theater with ticket prices that are cheaper than a cup of coffee. On Saturday, Sept. 3, hundreds of movie theaters have agreed to sell tickets for just $3 to all showings, for all movies, in any format including 3D.
Christian Healthcare Centers files religious discrimination lawsuit against Michigan AG
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a landmark decision by the Michigan Supreme Court in July, the state's anti-discrimination law was interpreted to cover sexual orientation. The court, in a 5-2 opinion, said the word “sex” in Michigan's key civil rights law applies to sexual orientation and not just gender.
Ex-Forest Hills teacher pleads no contest to molestation case
A former Forest Hills middle school teacher who was accused of groping two students has entered a plea.
