Central Michigan University Chippewas
Six Giants Of CMU Athletics Named Homecoming Grand Marshals
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Six giants of Central Michigan Athletics will share grand marshal honors for CMU's 2022 homecoming festivities. Cristy Freese, Sue Guevara, Margo Jonker, Marcy Weston and the late Mary Bottaro and Fran Koenig have been named grand marshals in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The law, passed in 1972, banned discrimination based on sex in higher education and increased access to women's sports at the college level.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15
Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
Monday's storm damage causes multiple power outages
Damage from Monday’s storms have caused multiple power outages throughout West Michigan. According to Consumers Energy, about 146,682 customers have been affected.
Ionia Public Schools announce half day, anticipating hot weather
All IPS schools can expect a half day on Monday, August 29. Officials say that the partial closure is due to "anticipated excessive afternoon heat."
nbc25news.com
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
Heavy rain and strong winds possible this evening
Chances for isolated thunderstorms are possible this evening, bringing the chance for heavy downpours and stronger winds.
WNEM
Police searching for retail fraud suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
Toy gun on Ionia bus proves to be test of protocols
According to an email sent to parents in Ionia Public Schools, a toy gun was found on a school bus Tuesday morning.
Authorities: Suspect killed in crash after leading undersheriff on chase
A car chase involving the Newaygo County undersheriff ended with the suspect dying in a crash east of White Cloud, authorities say.
Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
Fox17
Algoma Township bank robbery suspect arrested in Wexford County
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County deputies have arrested the man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. The robbery occurred at a Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the 27-year-old man from Cadillac was...
Police seek missing Kent County woman, 33, whose children were left behind
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old Plainfield Township woman. Mollie Schmidt, whose maiden name is O’Meara, was last seen Aug. 21 at her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said.
wbrn.com
UPDATE: MSP arrest suspect in fatal hit and run case
Michigan State Police arrested a Barryton man accused of a fatal hit and run in Isabella County. Last Thursday, a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, according to a press release. Troopers say it appears the elderly woman was...
