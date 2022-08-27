ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Six Giants Of CMU Athletics Named Homecoming Grand Marshals

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Six giants of Central Michigan Athletics will share grand marshal honors for CMU's 2022 homecoming festivities. Cristy Freese, Sue Guevara, Margo Jonker, Marcy Weston and the late Mary Bottaro and Fran Koenig have been named grand marshals in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The law, passed in 1972, banned discrimination based on sex in higher education and increased access to women's sports at the college level.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
100.5 The River

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 1-15

Even though Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the fairs and festivals continue well into the month of September. There are more cultural festivals, logging festivals, hippie living, Labor Day celebrations, chicken wings, cider, music, and art. Friday, September 2-Saturday, September 3, 2022 - Hackley Park, Muskegon, MI.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Saint Louis, MI
City
Memphis, MI
City
Memphis, TN
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
nbc25news.com

Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned

MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police searching for retail fraud suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Chippewas#Cmu
MLive

Animal control working to rescue dog stranded on small Michigan island

CLARE COUNTY, MI – Animal control personnel are working to rescue a dog stranded on an island in Clare County. According to Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control, the shelter is looking for volunteers to rescue the dog, which likely became stranded on the small island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake after slipping out of its collar, running away and swimming across a canal.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrn.com

UPDATE: MSP arrest suspect in fatal hit and run case

Michigan State Police arrested a Barryton man accused of a fatal hit and run in Isabella County. Last Thursday, a local resident discovered an elderly woman deceased on the edge of Weidman Road east of Gilmore Road, according to a press release. Troopers say it appears the elderly woman was...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy