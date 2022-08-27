ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 25 USC Women's Volleyball Set for Bluejay Invitational

LOS ANGELES - The 25th-ranked USC women's volleyball team (3-0) heads to Omaha, Neb., for the 2022 Bluejay Invitational hosted by Creighton this weekend (Sept. 2-3). The Women of Troy start off with a 10:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. PT) meeting with Northern Iowa on Friday (Sept. 2) and close out the first day against 17th-ranked host Creighton at 7:30 p.m. CT (5:30 p.m. PT). The Trojans then meet No. 16 Kentucky to wrap up the three-match weekend at 5 p.m. CT (3 p.m. PT) on Saturday (Sept. 3).
USC Women's Soccer Hosts No. 6 TCU for Home Opener

LOS ANGELES - The USC women's soccer team hosts No. 6 TCU for its home opener on Thursday at 3 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW - Thursday's home opener will be broadcast live on Pac-12 Insider. Links for the broadcast and live stats can be found on the women's soccer schedule page at USCTrojans.com. In-game updates will also be available on Twitter by following @USC_Wsoccer.
Practice Report: USC Football Names 2022 Team Captains

The four Trojan faces that will walk to the 50-yard line of the Coliseum for Saturday's coin toss against Rice are no longer shrouded in mystery. Offensive lineman Justin Dedich, quarterback Caleb Williams, linebacker Shane Lee, and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu were voted team captains by their peers, head coach Lincoln Riley announced Tuesday (Aug. 30).
