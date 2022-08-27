LOS ANGELES - The 25th-ranked USC women's volleyball team (3-0) heads to Omaha, Neb., for the 2022 Bluejay Invitational hosted by Creighton this weekend (Sept. 2-3). The Women of Troy start off with a 10:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. PT) meeting with Northern Iowa on Friday (Sept. 2) and close out the first day against 17th-ranked host Creighton at 7:30 p.m. CT (5:30 p.m. PT). The Trojans then meet No. 16 Kentucky to wrap up the three-match weekend at 5 p.m. CT (3 p.m. PT) on Saturday (Sept. 3).

