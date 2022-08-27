Read full article on original website
Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital
BINGHAM COUNTY - A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff's Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County....
PCSD 25 levy reductions approved
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees approved a series of reductions to the district's ongoing levies funded by local taxpayers. The following motions passed with unanimous approval: The Board...
One dead following shooting at motel, person in custody
Stock image CHUBBUCK - A man is dead following a Tuesday night shooting at a Chubbuck motel. Chubbuck police received a call around 11:30 p.m. reporting a shooting at Pocatello Extended Stay on the 200 block of West Burnside Avenue, according to a news release...
Downard Funeral Home director makes first court appearance
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Downard Funeral Home owner and director Lance Peck made his first court appearance Wednesday. Peck was arraigned via video conference from the Bannock County Jail. His attorney Richard Blok entered a not guilty plea to 63 separate misdemeanor charges mostly...
Downard Funeral Home director arrested, faces 63 charges with more likely to be filed
The following is a news release from the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office and Pocatello Police Department. Photo: Lance Peck, Bannock County Jail POCATELLO - Following an investigative report from the Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office filed initial...
Police identify suspect in Chubbuck motel shooting
Teshombee Qamayne Lang | Bannock County Jail CHUBBUCK - Chubbuck Police are releasing the name of the suspect in a Tuesday night motel shooting. Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31-year-old man, is in Bannock County Jail following an investigation of the incident. A news release from the department...
