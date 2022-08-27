ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022

Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
uni.edu

UNI alum wins Iowa History Teacher of the Year award

In her 30 years of teaching, University of Northern Iowa alum Suzan Turner, ‘93, has acquired quite the plethora of awards. Her most recent accomplishment is being named Iowa History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History based on a recommendation from the Iowa Department of Education.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
biztimes.biz

3rd location for Dubuque brewing company opens in Dyersville

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque brewing company has opened another location with an emphasis on entertainment. 7 Hills West officially fully opens today in the former home of Royal Supper Club in Dyersville. The restaurant previously held a soft opening from Aug. 9 to 11 to coincide with festivities related to the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about scams involving pets. Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday. The Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library will reopen on Thursday after a fire in July forced its closure. First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first...
SHUEYVILLE, IA
Manchester, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Manchester, IA
Local
Iowa Football
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls, waterloo to revamp areas around Cedar River

While students may be sighing in relief after President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, scammers may be gearing up. A man died early Tuesday morning in an officer-involved shooting. Hy-Vee dietitian talks dairy alternatives. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hy-Vee dietitian talks dairy alternatives. Tuesday's Deep Dive: August 30th...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
3 News Now

Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
IOWA CITY, IA
Person
Seal
KIMT

Dubuque County business survives nearly 70 years by changing

CASCADE, Iowa (AP) — During nearly 70 years, a Dubuque County business has retained its original purpose while expanding into manufacturing and information technology, all while maintaining family ties that stretch four generations. The late Ray Noonan Sr. founded Cascade Lumber Co. with his late wife, Mary, in May...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Lost Island Theme Park: What Went Wrong in 2022

In the first year of business, Lost Island Theme Park was hoping for a longer season as they will now close their doors earlier than they wanted to for 2022. Looking back on the 2022 season I think it'd be safe to say it wasn't exactly the start Lost Island was looking for. The park opened this past June and according to KWWL, the park was seeing anywhere from 250-700 daily guests.
WATERLOO, IA
biztimes.biz

Long-ago school in Dubuque to feature revamped apartments

Lloyd Singletary will be among panelists featured at the “Let’s talk about housing” event today presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. The event will be the first in a series of community conversations. The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m....
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Two taken to the hospital after crash in Bremer County crash

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, including a 14-year-old Fredericksburg girl, on Wednesday morning after a crash in Bremer County. Officials said it happened at about 6:30 a.m. at Reed Avenue and 140th Street. That’s west of Sumner. Bremer County deputies said...
BREMER COUNTY, IA
#Golden Eagles#American Football#Hawks
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Ashton Kutcher Shares Stories About Growing Up in Iowa [WATCH]

Ashton Kutcher isn't bashful in letting you know he grew up in Iowa. He and his wife Mila Kunis visit the Hawkeye state from time to time to see relatives and take in the occasional Iowa Hawkeye football game too. But I've never heard Ashton talk so specifically about where he grew up than in a recent interview with actress Kerry Washington.
IOWA STATE
KCJJ

Oxford man reportedly soiled himself when getting tested for OWI

An Oxford man has been arrested on an OWI warrant stemming from an August 19th incident where he allegedly had to be transported to a local hospital by ambulance after passing out and soiling himself. The arrest report indicates that 54-year-old Steven Wright of Highway 6 Northwest was found passed...
OXFORD, IA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
momcollective.com

Guide to Iowa City Area Apple Orchards and Pumpkin Patches

Get outside and enjoy all that fall has to offer by visiting Iowa City area pumpkin patches and apple orchards! Use this guide to find your next family fall field trip. It includes an interactive map to scout locations, activities, and hours for local businesses. May your apple cider donuts be warm and the pumpkins you’re lugging back to the family car be light.
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

One Dead After Another Violent Weekend in Waterloo

It was another deadly weekend in Waterloo after one person was killed in a shooting on Saturday according to Waterloo Police. This is the city's seventh homicide in 2022, and the second-weekend homicide in a row. One person charged after Saturday homicide. KCRG reports the shooting Saturday happened just after...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police trying to identify burglary suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police are asking for help identifying someone who allegedly committed a burglary. Police said it happened in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 6:40 p.m. on August 23. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to submit it on the city’s website....
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Kitchen Fire Displaces One Resident in Dubuque

A resident was displaced due to a fire Sunday morning in Dubuque. The Dubuque Fire Department responded at 6:17 a.m. for a kitchen fire at Thomas Place. No injuries were reported. According to a report, the fire appeared to have started with food on the stove. The single occupant of the resident was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector and left the residence safely. The American Red Cross responded to assist the resident. Firefighters cleared the scene around 9:15 a.m.
DUBUQUE, IA

