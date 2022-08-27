ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

J. Cole to be featured on special edition cover of 'NBA 2K23'

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper J. Cole will be featured on a special edition cover of the upcoming video game NBA 2K23, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said Thursday. The Grammy Award-winning artist will grace the front of NBA 2K23's "Dreamer Edition," which will be available exclusively through GameStop stores.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy