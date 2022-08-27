ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pokin Around: House on East Walnut will likely rise from ashes

It appears a building on historic East Walnut Street has been spared from demolition. The structure at 920 E. Walnut caught fire Dec. 1, 2021, and suffered heavy damage. It was known as The Walnut Manor Apartments. That’s what the sign in the front yard still says. The two-story...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield

Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Is August fog related to wintertime snowfall? Here’s what we found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The old wives’ tale goes, “every foggy day in August corresponds to a day of snow in the Winter.”. It’s been followed by many believers to hold true. But what does the data show? We dug into the records of the last 20 years from the National Weather Service in Springfield to find out.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist dies in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Police have not released the victim’s name. Medical crews also transported someone in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: Doggy Style Hot Dogs – Restaurant, opening Oct. 5 *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Kendra Scott – Jewelry […]
KYTV

Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions

MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
MILLER, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County is pausing the use of some COVID-19 shots. Here’s why:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield-Greene County Health announced they will temporarily be pausing the use of some COVID-19 booster doses of the vaccine starting today. This follows the authorization of new booster shots which the FDA claims will be more effective against existing variants of COVID-19, which in turn has de-authorized the use of current vaccines. While […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Heavy Rains Dump Several Inches Across The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — Springfield got the most rainfall in the Ozarks Monday. Heavy rains caused flash flooding across the area Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service says Springfield got more than 5.2 inches at the airport, although some places reported even higher amounts around 6 inches. Marshfield had 4.1...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Springfield

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
BRANSON, MO

