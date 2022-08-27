Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
World renowned Budweiser Clydesdales to make local appearance in October
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make appearances in the Branson/Hollister area from Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 9. A symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, the Clydesdales will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon. Each hitch travels with a Dalmation. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: House on East Walnut will likely rise from ashes
It appears a building on historic East Walnut Street has been spared from demolition. The structure at 920 E. Walnut caught fire Dec. 1, 2021, and suffered heavy damage. It was known as The Walnut Manor Apartments. That’s what the sign in the front yard still says. The two-story...
sgfcitizen.org
Kaleidoscope, a haven for alt culture, is thriving in conservative Springfield
Tom Pierson says he honestly doesn’t know where the name for his eccentric store — Kaleidoscope — came from, but it’s proved to be appropriate for a half-century. “What you see in a kaleidoscope is constantly changing,” he notes, referring to the colorful optical toy. “And that’s certainly been the case with our business.”
The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations
Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
15+ incredible Springfield museums you’ll wish you discovered sooner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Are you a history buff or an admirer of art? Springfield houses some of the most educational and fun museums for anyone who wants to see something new or old. Although some of the museums are well known, we also found some really quirky ones worth a visit. Springfield Art Museum The […]
KYTV
Flash flooding in the Ozarks leads to expensive car damage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to Monday’s flash flooding, some drivers have a hefty price to pay. ”It was flooded all the way to the windows, and it was almost totaled,” said Jarelle Taylor. “I was real irritated. I just went inside and went to sleep and left the car out there.”
sgfcitizen.org
Roundabouts get people heated. But Greene County is embracing them with $5.4M projects
Springfield drivers are getting accustomed to using roundabouts, and while asking about roundabouts in a coffee shop or on Facebook might stir up some strong opinions, engineers are taking notice of Springfield’s adaptability. Adam Humphrey, a professional engineer and the assistant administrator for the Greene County Highway Department, brought...
KYTV
Is August fog related to wintertime snowfall? Here’s what we found
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The old wives’ tale goes, “every foggy day in August corresponds to a day of snow in the Winter.”. It’s been followed by many believers to hold true. But what does the data show? We dug into the records of the last 20 years from the National Weather Service in Springfield to find out.
KYTV
Motorcyclist dies in a crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Police have not released the victim’s name. Medical crews also transported someone in...
What new stores are coming to the Battlefield Mall?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Mall has announced several new additions including the return of Starbucks. Here’s a list of the most recent additions to the mall: Doggy Style Hot Dogs – Restaurant, opening Oct. 5 *COMING SOON* Pandora – Jewelry *COMING SOON* Daily Thread – Everyday fashion brand for women Kendra Scott – Jewelry […]
VIDEO: Vultures in Galloway neighborhood; residents urged to take precautions
An area of Springfield's Galloway neighborhood is seeing an influx of visitors of the avian variety, and at least one apartment complex is asking residents to take precautions in order to control the problem.
KYTV
Small farmers in the Ozarks are having to make tough decisions
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers across the Ozarks have been struggling with drought and high costs, causing some farmers to leave the business. Joseph McLaughlin is a small hobby farmer in Miller, and high prices have all but stopped his operation. “All the prices are so high,” said McLaughlin. “I’m...
Greene County is pausing the use of some COVID-19 shots. Here’s why:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield-Greene County Health announced they will temporarily be pausing the use of some COVID-19 booster doses of the vaccine starting today. This follows the authorization of new booster shots which the FDA claims will be more effective against existing variants of COVID-19, which in turn has de-authorized the use of current vaccines. While […]
Flooding in Springfield disrupts many in afternoon commute
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Those storms hit right as kids were getting out of school and just time for the afternoon drive time, resulting in slow-going for anyone out on the streets or highways. The rain was heavy today, when we were out today, we saw some high flooding that caused some of the roads to […]
KTTS
Heavy Rains Dump Several Inches Across The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — Springfield got the most rainfall in the Ozarks Monday. Heavy rains caused flash flooding across the area Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service says Springfield got more than 5.2 inches at the airport, although some places reported even higher amounts around 6 inches. Marshfield had 4.1...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Springfield, MO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Springfield from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
933kwto.com
Homeless Camp Shut Down in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is clearing a homeless camp on the West side of West Bypass just South of Walmart at Sunshine. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the camp was growing and becoming a danger. He says deputies came across several hypodermic needles while clearing the camp.
Why the City of Branson is buying an old theater for new police HQ
The City of Branson will continue with plans to buy the White House Theater on Gretna Road. The plan is to use the building for a public safety complex and a headquarters for Branson Police.
sgfcitizen.org
Church serving homeless asks for $650K for outdoor bathrooms, medical care and more￼
After withdrawing its $4 million request for federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds from the city of Springfield a few weeks ago, The Connecting Grounds submitted a second request last week for six smaller projects. The Connecting Grounds Church has been serving the Ozarks’ unsheltered community since 2018. In...
Motorcyclist dead after collision in Branson
BRANSON, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after running head-on into a 2017 Ford F-350 near Branson. James H. Fryer, 34, of Omaha, Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around noon yesterday, Aug. 30, after Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived to investigate. The crash happened on Sycamore Church Road 1.5 miles […]
