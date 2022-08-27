ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MassLive.com

Westfield’s school athletic director brings winning record to Bombers, Tigers

WESTFIELD — Westfield’s new high school athletic director, Greg Vouros of Amherst, is looking forward to the students returning to the field, and the classroom. “My focus is on education and the opportunity that students get through athletics. I’m just really excited to be a part of the strong traditions that the Westfield public schools athletic programs have,” Vouros said on Friday.
WESTFIELD, MA
mtholyoke.edu

Seven Mount Holyoke faculty members retire

Seven long-serving members of the Mount Holyoke faculty have retired. As classes start this fall, seven longtime members of the academic community will no longer be in the classroom. Retiring this past academic year were: Daniel Czitrom, professor emeritus of history on the Ford Foundation; Rose and Charles Flachs, professors emeriti of dance; Nancy Holden-Avard, senior lecturer emeritus in French; Stephen Jones, professor emeritus of Russian and Eurasian studies; Girma Kebbede, professor emeritus of geography; and Larry Schipull, professor emeritus of music.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton High School principal role may remain vacant as classes begin; investigation into ‘asshat’ comment continues

Northampton High School, operating without a permanent principal since March, may not have an interim administrator chosen to lead the school before classes begin Thursday, school officials said. Concurrently, the district is awaiting the results of an investigation into potentially disparaging comments made by high school Principal Lori Vaillancourt about...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Wachusett KidsFest 2022!

Wachusett KidsFest 2022! Two days of family fun from September 24-25! This one’s all about kids and families! Wachusett Mountain welcomes you to KidsFest for two days filled with entertainment, shows, giveaways, vendors, activities and more! No shortage of fun for everyone!. Hands-on Fun!. From moon bounces to bungee...
PRINCETON, MA
WWLP

Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire County hold summer picnic

Hamel's Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke came alive this afternoon to the sounds of Irish music. The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire county came to the pavilion for their traditional Summer picnic. A gathering spearheaded by the need to raise scholarship funds in the name of the late Massachusetts Senate President Maurice Donahue, whose name adorns a Holyoke elementary school.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts

Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
AGAWAM, MA

