Read full article on original website
Related
Westfield’s school athletic director brings winning record to Bombers, Tigers
WESTFIELD — Westfield’s new high school athletic director, Greg Vouros of Amherst, is looking forward to the students returning to the field, and the classroom. “My focus is on education and the opportunity that students get through athletics. I’m just really excited to be a part of the strong traditions that the Westfield public schools athletic programs have,” Vouros said on Friday.
WCVB
The need for speed: Palmer Motorsports Park in Mass. has the steepest vertical grade racetrack in America
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Palmer Motorsports Park boasts the steepest vertical grade of any racetrack in America making it a destination for local car clubs and racetrack enthusiasts from around the world. Guardian Angel Motorsports is a charitable organization dedicated to helping kids through its members' passion for motorsports. Organizations...
LIV Golf is coming to Massachusetts this week. Here’s everything you need to know
BOLTON, Mass. — LIV Golf is coming to Massachusetts this week for its fourth event of the year and a number of the top players in the game are slated to tee it up, including Cameron Smith, the second-ranked golfer in the world. Thousands of people are expected to...
Springfield Charter begins high school expansion
Veritas Prep Charter School in Springfield welcomed its inaugural 9th grade class Monday after being founded 10 years ago to serve middle school students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to sever from codefendants, including father
SPRINGFIELD — Newly filed court records in a federal corruption probe of the former head golf pro for two city courses show the case was tripped by a cash purchase of lumber for a $750,000 rebuild of the pro’s Cape Cod home. Former Springfield golf pro Kevin M....
mtholyoke.edu
Seven Mount Holyoke faculty members retire
Seven long-serving members of the Mount Holyoke faculty have retired. As classes start this fall, seven longtime members of the academic community will no longer be in the classroom. Retiring this past academic year were: Daniel Czitrom, professor emeritus of history on the Ford Foundation; Rose and Charles Flachs, professors emeriti of dance; Nancy Holden-Avard, senior lecturer emeritus in French; Stephen Jones, professor emeritus of Russian and Eurasian studies; Girma Kebbede, professor emeritus of geography; and Larry Schipull, professor emeritus of music.
Northampton High School principal role may remain vacant as classes begin; investigation into ‘asshat’ comment continues
Northampton High School, operating without a permanent principal since March, may not have an interim administrator chosen to lead the school before classes begin Thursday, school officials said. Concurrently, the district is awaiting the results of an investigation into potentially disparaging comments made by high school Principal Lori Vaillancourt about...
westernmassnews.com
Efforts underway to retrieve missing metal benches at Holyoke basketball court
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Metal benches at a basketball court in Holyoke have gone missing and efforts are underway to get them back. Holes can be seen in the cement at Jim Jackson Courts in Holyoke after four of the metal benches were ripped right from the ground. Western Mass...
First Massachusetts ‘I Heart Mac and Cheese’ restaurant to come to Springfield in 2023
‘I Heart Mac & Cheese,’ a restaurant based in South Florida that specializes in custom-made macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, will be opening its first Massachusetts franchise in Springfield. Luis Cotto, the franchisee of the new restaurant, has signed a deal to have ‘I Heart Mac...
Four recent power outages in Forest Park neighborhood
Hundreds of Eversource Energy customers in Springfield's Forest Park neighborhood lost power Wednesday morning, and it was not the first time this has happened recently.
Springfield’s 11th Hampden District needs a strong, energetic voice (Editorial)
Springfield’s 11th Hampden District representative’s seat in the state Legislature has a history tied to the legacies of two distinguished leaders, Benjamin Swan and the late Raymond Jordan. Each man gave decades to the community as classic servant-leaders who focused on the greater good of the community rather than individual gain or interest.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: rare portrait, police golf tournament, and Christmas tree search
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Deerfield, Ludlow, and Holyoke. A rare portrait is now on display in Deerfield. The 18th century painting of Native American statesman and warrior was recently acquired by the Flynt Center of Early New England Life. Hendrick Peters Theyanoguin,...
WCVB
Young pumpkin king in Massachusetts prepping gourd for Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Some really big pumpkins are being prepared for entry into this year’s Topsfield Fair Giant Pumpkin Competition. One local gourd grower has quite the track record — despite his age. "Right now, it’s estimated at 1,020 pounds," said Henry Swenson. At just 20,...
westernmassnews.com
Lawmakers call for action after pedestrians hit along busy Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders have stepped up their calls for action to address safety concerns after two women in a crosswalk were hit by a car outside American International College. The incident was just the latest in a string of accidents at the Wilbraham Road crosswalk. An AIC...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Wachusett KidsFest 2022!
Wachusett KidsFest 2022! Two days of family fun from September 24-25! This one’s all about kids and families! Wachusett Mountain welcomes you to KidsFest for two days filled with entertainment, shows, giveaways, vendors, activities and more! No shortage of fun for everyone!. Hands-on Fun!. From moon bounces to bungee...
Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire County hold summer picnic
Hamel's Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke came alive this afternoon to the sounds of Irish music. The Hibernians of Hampden/Hampshire county came to the pavilion for their traditional Summer picnic. A gathering spearheaded by the need to raise scholarship funds in the name of the late Massachusetts Senate President Maurice Donahue, whose name adorns a Holyoke elementary school.
Memories From This Iconic Amusement Park In Massachusetts
Today most of us already know about Six Flags New England, "The Thrill Capitol of New England" in Agawam MA. You have the main park, and you have the water park. Of course we can't forget the most popular attractions the park has to offer. Such as Superman, Batman, and even The Joker. Some us ask ourselves, has there always been an amusement park at this location? Let's take a trip down memory lane...
Westfield scrambling to replace personnel director, who will leave this month
WESTFIELD — The city will once again be searching for a new personnel director when Robert Bishop leaves on Sept. 26. He has served Westfield in the position since November 2020. According to Personnel Action Committee Chair Brent Bean II, Bishop is the sixth person to fill that job...
Comments / 0