PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A 13-year-old Florida boy battling a rare brain-eating amoeba after a trip to the beach will be moving to Chicago Wednesday to continue his treatment. Caleb Ziegelbauer went to Port Charlotte Beach with his family on July 1 and one week later began experiencing headaches and hallucinations. The teen’s family said doctors diagnosed him with Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain-eating amoeba, that went through his nose and infected his brain.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO