Lemont, IL

Boy fighting brain-eating amoeba to continue treatment in Chicago

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A 13-year-old Florida boy battling a rare brain-eating amoeba after a trip to the beach will be moving to Chicago Wednesday to continue his treatment. Caleb Ziegelbauer went to Port Charlotte Beach with his family on July 1 and one week later began experiencing headaches and hallucinations. The teen’s family said doctors diagnosed him with Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain-eating amoeba, that went through his nose and infected his brain.
Reckless Corvette Driver Crashes, Kills Pedestrian

A pedestrian visiting Chicago was killed a day before her birthday after she was struck by a driver in a C7 Chevrolet Corvette witnesses say was street racing against another Corvette early morning Wednesday, NBC Chicago reports. Shawman Meireis, 41, of Naples, Florida was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend when...
