Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27
The basketball world has lost a former college athlete. Former point guard for the University of South Florida women's basketball team Neena Pacholke died on Aug. 27, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke shared on Instagram. The 27-year-old had worked as a morning anchor at News 9 in Wisconsin. "I don't have...
Preview capsules and predictions for Week 2 area high school football games
There were upsets, surprises, blowouts and close games during Week 1 of the high school football season. There are 16 games on tap, including the second of three straight Thursday games for Lemon Bay High, as the Manta Rays travel to IMG Academy for a game against the Ascenders Blue team. Lemon Bay is looking to play a full game after its game last week at Lakewood Ranch was canceled because of inclement weather.
