There were upsets, surprises, blowouts and close games during Week 1 of the high school football season. There are 16 games on tap, including the second of three straight Thursday games for Lemon Bay High, as the Manta Rays travel to IMG Academy for a game against the Ascenders Blue team. Lemon Bay is looking to play a full game after its game last week at Lakewood Ranch was canceled because of inclement weather.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO