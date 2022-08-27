The Bombers improved their record to 5 and 0 with a win at Twin Lakes. Once again the defense of Brandenburg, Beier, Hanford, Rule, Craig, and Cain had an outstanding performance holding the Indians to just 5 shots on goal. Due to some illnesses, the lineup had a couple key players out but the underclassmen did a nice job stepping in to help fill the gaps. Offensively, Dalton Henry (Sr) proved too much for the Indians scoring 2 goals and earning an assist.

MONTICELLO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO