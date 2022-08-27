William Frederick “Fred” Hartman, 55, of Maidsville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born March 22, 1967, in Morgantown, a son of the late Lonnie and Wanda Hunt Hartman. Fred worked most of his life, alongside his brother, at Hartman and Son’s...

