ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburg, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dominion Post

Christopher Cale

Christopher Eric Cale, 26, of Kingwood, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Chris was born in Morgantown, on Sept. 13, 1995, a son of Chris and Tabitha Cale, of Kingwood and Lisa (Cozart) Cale, of Newburg. He was a 2014 graduate of Preston High School and worked with his dad...
KINGWOOD, WV
The Dominion Post

Samuel Latshaw

Samuel J. Latshaw, 73, of Morgantown, passed away Aug. 18, 2022, at home. He was born in Morgantown on July 5, 1949, a son of the late Richard M. Latshaw and Estella M. Latshaw. He is survived by a daughter, Candice Wright, of North Carolina, and a son, Anthony P....
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Frederick Galloway

Frederick (Fred, Freddie, Pappy) Lee Galloway, 82, of Morgantown, passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. He was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Morgantown, son of Carlus Gordon and Frances (Pancoast) Galloway. Fred graduated from University High School in 1958. Following high school, he served in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

James Winaught

James “Jim” Winaught, 81, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Caring services are being provided by Dering-Henson-Henson Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newburg, WV
City
Thornton, WV
City
Grafton, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
The Dominion Post

Phillip Rhodes

On Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, Phillip F Rhodes, 81, of Tunnelton, left his earthly bonds, saddled his spirit horse and rode off into his final sunset. He was born on June 17, 1941, in Tunnelton, son of the late B.F. and Emma Jane “Mace” Rhodes. Phillip graduated from...
TUNNELTON, WV
The Dominion Post

Mon Health, CAMC complete merger into Vandalia Health

MORGANTOWN – Mon Health System and CAMC Health System officially became Vandalia Health at 4 p.m. Wednesday. CAMC Health System President and CEO Dave Ramsey made the announcement Thurs. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mae Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fellowsville High School#Preston Poultry#Feed#Sterling Faucet Factory

Comments / 0

Community Policy