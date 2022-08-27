ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Dominion Post

Samuel Latshaw

Samuel J. Latshaw, 73, of Morgantown, passed away Aug. 18, 2022, at home. He was born in Morgantown on July 5, 1949, a son of the late Richard M. Latshaw and Estella M. Latshaw. He is survived by a daughter, Candice Wright, of North Carolina, and a son, Anthony P....
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Christopher Cale

Christopher Eric Cale, 26, of Kingwood, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Chris was born in Morgantown, on Sept. 13, 1995, a son of Chris and Tabitha Cale, of Kingwood and Lisa (Cozart) Cale, of Newburg. He was a 2014 graduate of Preston High School and worked with his dad...
KINGWOOD, WV
The Dominion Post

James Winaught

James “Jim” Winaught, 81, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. Caring services are being provided by Dering-Henson-Henson Funeral Home and are incomplete at this time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Frederick Galloway

Frederick (Fred, Freddie, Pappy) Lee Galloway, 82, of Morgantown, passed away on Aug. 28, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. He was born Aug. 12, 1940, in Morgantown, son of Carlus Gordon and Frances (Pancoast) Galloway. Fred graduated from University High School in 1958. Following high school, he served in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Mark Moyers

Mark C. Moyers, 56, of Bruceton Mills-Brandonville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his home. The son of Dolores Sisler Moyers and the late Ward C. Moyers, he was born July 14, 1966, in Morgantown. Mark was a 1984 graduate of Bruceton High School, played basketball and was a...
BRANDONVILLE, WV
The Dominion Post

Carole Clinger

Carole Jean Breakiron Clinger, 76, of Morgantown, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Carole was born on Dec. 15, 1945, the daughter of the last Wayne and Edith Breakiron. Carole loved to travel. She visited most countries in far east Asia when she lived...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

William Riffle

William James “Bill” Riffle, 84, died on Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by family in his home in Morgantown. Bill is survived by his siblings, Edwin Riffle Jr. (Mary), Jack Riffle (Sandy) and Inez Riffle Stump; his sons, Jeff Riffle (Joyce) and Stacy Riffle (Kerry); his seven grandchildren, Ashley Ramsden (Josh), Madison Stout (Alex), Cheyenne Hill (Brandon), Amber Underwood (Tyler), Sierra Riffle (D’Andra Swiger), Hunter Riffle (Taylor Gribble) and Sakoya Ellison (Tyler); and his nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Blaine Riffle, Sr. and Leona Marie Dixon Riffle; one sister, Donna Riffle; and his wife of 50 years, Karen Lee “Rusty” Harrison Riffle.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

William Hartman

William Frederick “Fred” Hartman, 55, of Maidsville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born March 22, 1967, in Morgantown, a son of the late Lonnie and Wanda Hunt Hartman. Fred worked most of his life, alongside his brother, at Hartman and Son’s...
MAIDSVILLE, WV
The Dominion Post

Mon Health, CAMC complete merger into Vandalia Health

MORGANTOWN – Mon Health System and CAMC Health System officially became Vandalia Health at 4 p.m. Wednesday. CAMC Health System President and CEO Dave Ramsey made the announcement Thurs. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Obituaries

