William James “Bill” Riffle, 84, died on Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by family in his home in Morgantown. Bill is survived by his siblings, Edwin Riffle Jr. (Mary), Jack Riffle (Sandy) and Inez Riffle Stump; his sons, Jeff Riffle (Joyce) and Stacy Riffle (Kerry); his seven grandchildren, Ashley Ramsden (Josh), Madison Stout (Alex), Cheyenne Hill (Brandon), Amber Underwood (Tyler), Sierra Riffle (D’Andra Swiger), Hunter Riffle (Taylor Gribble) and Sakoya Ellison (Tyler); and his nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Blaine Riffle, Sr. and Leona Marie Dixon Riffle; one sister, Donna Riffle; and his wife of 50 years, Karen Lee “Rusty” Harrison Riffle.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO