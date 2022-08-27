ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds

(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Madison, AL
Madison, AL
Madison, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County High School alum named outstanding senior citizen

An outstanding group of senior adults was honored with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery Aug. 21. Among those honored was Lt. Col. John E. Newton (Ret.), a 1963 graduate of Morgan County High School and current resident of Dothan. After graduating...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Arranges Sale of Assisted Living Community in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living and memory care community in Madison, a suburb of Huntsville. A local ownership group of physicians that originally developed the asset was the seller. The building was not fully stabilized with respect to rental rates or expenses, but was near full occupancy at the close of escrow according to SLIB.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
HARTSELLE, AL
#Elementary School#College#K12#The Board Of Education#Develop#Mcs Continue
cullmantribune.com

Cobblestone Hotel, Wissota Chophouse groundbreaking Tuesday in SW Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Cullman will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30. The hotel will be built at 1835 Main Ave. SW and will be Cobblestone’s first location in Alabama. Construction should take 12-15 months. The 63-room hotel is the hospitality...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL

