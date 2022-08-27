Read full article on original website
Related
LGBTQ+ Pride flags removed from classrooms at Madison City Schools
Faculty members and students in the Madison City school district are speaking out after teachers were told to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags.
WAFF
Madison County Schools seeking parents, students for Desegregation Advisory Committee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School District is encouraging parents and students to submit an application to serve on the Desegregation Advisory Committee (DAC) for the 2022-23 school year. The District is working alongside the Private Plaintiffs and the Department of Justice to search for representatives from each...
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds
(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County High School alum named outstanding senior citizen
An outstanding group of senior adults was honored with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery Aug. 21. Among those honored was Lt. Col. John E. Newton (Ret.), a 1963 graduate of Morgan County High School and current resident of Dothan. After graduating...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Arranges Sale of Assisted Living Community in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living and memory care community in Madison, a suburb of Huntsville. A local ownership group of physicians that originally developed the asset was the seller. The building was not fully stabilized with respect to rental rates or expenses, but was near full occupancy at the close of escrow according to SLIB.
WAFF
City of Hartselle awarded grant to bring new jobs
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to the City of Hartselle to provide new jobs and increase commerce. The grant totals $300,000 and it is a Community Development Block Grant that will provide infrastructure required for a Mapco Express on Alabama Highway 36. Gov. Ivey said...
radio7media.com
City of Muscle Shoals Accepting Applications for the Shoals Economic Development Authority Board of Directors
THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE SHOALS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS. APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS DOT COM AND AT THE MUSCLE SHOALS CITY CLERK’S OFFICE AT CITY HALL. DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS FRIDAY AT 4:30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mixed-use upscale apartment communities changing Huntsville’s landscape
Sam Yeager believes people won’t be able to recognize Huntsville 10 years from now. That is because of a transformation that is taking place downtown, in MidCity and the Research Park Boulevard area. Several mixed-use upscale apartment communities in the planning stages or under construction are changing the look of different parts of the city.
cullmantribune.com
Cobblestone Hotel, Wissota Chophouse groundbreaking Tuesday in SW Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Cullman will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30. The hotel will be built at 1835 Main Ave. SW and will be Cobblestone’s first location in Alabama. Construction should take 12-15 months. The 63-room hotel is the hospitality...
Limestone County officials warn of scam targeting seniors
A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.
Will your trash be picked up in Huntsville on Labor Day?
For Huntsville residents, Labor Day week will look different for garbage and recycling collection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
speakinoutweeklynews.net
HUNTSVILLE POLICE: QUIRK IN STATE LAW COULD MEAN MORE ARRESTS AND FEWER SUMMONS
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
Huntsville airport CEO discusses new role, air travel numbers, fares and terminal project
Butch Roberts assumed the role of CEO for the Port of Huntsville on July 1. His duties include management of Huntsville International Airport, International Intermodal Center and Jetplex Industrial Park. Roberts had served under retired CEO Rick Tucker as chief operating officer/deputy director since 1996. The Hartselle native has been...
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
Non-profit ministry to open men’s recovery house in Rainsville
Help is on the way for people struggling with addiction in northeast Alabama.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
KKK plaque found at West Point; Naming Commission says removal outside its authority
A Ku Klux Klan plaque found at West Point falls outside the mission of the Department of Defense committee charged with identifying and renaming military assets named for the Confederacy, the commission announced in its latest report. The plaque was first reported by the New York Times. The Naming Commission...
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
WAAY-TV
Traffic diverted after 'major wreck' near U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
Motorists were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road if possible after a major wreck Wednesday. The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31 traffic was diverted to a new detour route on Nanceford Road, to Alabama 55, to Evergreen Road, to Alabama 157, then finally to I-65.
Comments / 0