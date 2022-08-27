ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WBKO

Thursday Looks Gorgeous!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! Temps were pleasantly warm thanks to much lower humidity. Open up your windows tonight, as it will be cool and comfy!. Another nice day is on the way Thursday! We may be just a tad warmer in the afternoon, but expect lots more sunshine with humidity values staying rather low one more time. Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Public Schools hosting book donation drive for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Letcher County schools were completely destroyed by the flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky last month. On Monday, August 29th, the Warren County Public School system began hosting a book donation drive in order to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. Starting a book drive is something Melissa Stephanski says is a great way for Warren County Public Schools to support other schools in need.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Sliding into September!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning started cool and crisp, but temperatures are warming quickly for the first day of Meteorological Fall!. Another nice day is on the way! We may be just a tad warmer in the afternoon, but expect lots more sunshine with humidity values staying rather low one more time. Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial. Crews already started pouring concrete. 16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado. Dozens of others lost everything. The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WBKO

Logan County Schools, Sheriff’s Office filling SRO positions

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office have partnered together to comply with state requirements for schools across the state this school year and onward. In response to violent incidents in schools across the country, Kentucky passed House Bill 63. It serves as...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Porch Pirate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday August 11, 2022 an Amazon delivery driver left a package on the front porch of a residence. Officers say at around 2:00 p.m. that same day, another person is seen knocking on that same front porch door. Two additional bags can be seen on the porch.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
MANCHESTER, TN

