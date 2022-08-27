Read full article on original website
Western Kentucky University holds ribbon cutting at The Commons at Helm Library
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University has reimagined the traditional library with The Commons at Helm Library. The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new space celebrated this new area with spaces for studying, collaboration, and social interactions. It is unlike any library in the Commonwealth. The Commons at...
Thursday Looks Gorgeous!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was WONDERFUL! Temps were pleasantly warm thanks to much lower humidity. Open up your windows tonight, as it will be cool and comfy!. Another nice day is on the way Thursday! We may be just a tad warmer in the afternoon, but expect lots more sunshine with humidity values staying rather low one more time. Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region.
Warren Co. Public Schools hosting book donation drive for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Letcher County schools were completely destroyed by the flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky last month. On Monday, August 29th, the Warren County Public School system began hosting a book donation drive in order to help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. Starting a book drive is something Melissa Stephanski says is a great way for Warren County Public Schools to support other schools in need.
“Rae of Sunshine” gives suicide prevention presentation at Logan County High School
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The students at Logan County High School received a presentation about suicide awareness and prevention from Taylora Schlosser, founder of “Rae of Sunshine”. Taylor Rae was a sophomore at the University of Kentucky getting ready to start her second semester. Her major scored her...
Sliding into September!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning started cool and crisp, but temperatures are warming quickly for the first day of Meteorological Fall!. Another nice day is on the way! We may be just a tad warmer in the afternoon, but expect lots more sunshine with humidity values staying rather low one more time. Friday looks mainly dry, although muggier air starts to creep back into the region.
Group seeks to demonstrate in BG, last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - National civil rights group, True Healing Under God met in Louisville Monday as they are working to gather supporters for their demonstration in Bowling Green this September. Emmett Till’s body was mutilated after falsely being accused of whistling at a white woman, identified as Carolyn Bryant...
Work underway for Dawson Spring’s tornado memorial
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Work is underway for the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s tornado memorial. Crews already started pouring concrete. 16 people in Hopkins County lost their lives in the December tornado. Dozens of others lost everything. The rotary club says they hope to have the memorial ready...
Logan County Schools, Sheriff’s Office filling SRO positions
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County Schools and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office have partnered together to comply with state requirements for schools across the state this school year and onward. In response to violent incidents in schools across the country, Kentucky passed House Bill 63. It serves as...
Crime Stoppers: Porch Pirate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday August 11, 2022 an Amazon delivery driver left a package on the front porch of a residence. Officers say at around 2:00 p.m. that same day, another person is seen knocking on that same front porch door. Two additional bags can be seen on the porch.
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in...
