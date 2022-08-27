Read full article on original website
Utah State Golf Opens Fall Season at Weber State
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's golf team will open the fall portion of its schedule when the Aggies square off against Weber State on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Ogden Golf & Country Club in Ogden. The Ryder Cup-style event will be played over two days and feature 36 holes...
Utah State Men’s Tennis Names Hunter Clark Assistant Coach
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men's tennis coach Aaron Paajanen has announced the addition of Hunter Clark to the staff. Hunter will be coming from UAB, where he was an assistant coach last season. "We are very excited to add Hunter to the coaching staff," Paajanen said. "He...
NOTES - Utah State Soccer Begins Three-Match Road Swing at UC Riverside
LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer (2-0-2, 0-0-0 MW) continues its 2022 season this week and begins its longest road trip of the season, a three-game tilt beginning at UC Riverside (2-1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 8:30 p.m. (MT). Follow Along. The match at UC Riverside will not be...
Utah State Cross Country Teams Both Ranked In Top 10 of Preseason Regional Rankings
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men's cross country ranks No. 6 in the first NCAA DI Cross Country Regional Rankings of the season, which were released Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), with the Aggie women ranking eighth in the Mountain Region.
