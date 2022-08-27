ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

cohaitungchi.com

One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours

Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

New latin restaurant coming to Ormond Beach

Nick Formisano and his father sell over 500 empanadas a week. It's one of the menu items for which their food truck, Tango01, is most well-known. And soon, they'll be serving empanadas from their first brick-and-mortar restaurant, to be called Tango's, at 600 S. Yonge St. Unit 16B in Ormond Beach.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Orlando : 11 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Orlando, FL

The Center for the Performing Arts is one of the many entertainment choices in Orlando, Florida. The venue stages over 300 shows each year. It also offers interactive experiences that allow you to interact with the performers. Visitors can also attend dance masterclasses and PechaKucha nights. There are also several restaurants and shops located in the World Center, and you can enjoy the live entertainment for free.
ORLANDO, FL
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Downtown Orlando shooting victim praises safety changes, not ready to return

Downtown Orlando shooting victim praises safety changes, not ready to return. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Juan Ayala said he continues to have nightmares after...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Avelo Airlines: Orlando airport's new nonstop flight to New York

ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting this fall, travelers will be able to take a nonstop flight from Orlando to New York's Southern Tier. Avelo Airlines will offer the nonstop service from the Orlando International Airport to the Greater Binghamton Airport beginning Nov. 16, the airline announced Wednesday in a news release.
ORLANDO, FL
edmidentity.com

EDC Orlando Reveals Final Lineup Additions for 2022

Insomniac announced even more artists who are set to play at Tinker Field during the upcoming edition of EDC Orlando this year. Each fall, thousands of dance music lovers descend upon Tinker Field to experience a weekend filled to the brim with epic beats, immersive production, and more at EDC Orlando. This year’s edition is set to take place on November 11-13 and has already begun to spark up some energy with the trailer and initial lineup that was jam-packed with talented artists. This includes legends in the scene such as Afrojack, Chris Lake, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Zeds Dead, and Audien, along with rising stars ranging from John Summit to JEANIE.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 3-9: Farm Fest, Havana Nights and More

Both trained chefs and home cooks alike are always on the hunt for a perfect recipe. It’s nice to know that, sometimes, they find that perfection by turning to their own family or heritage. In the current issue of Edible Orlando, we collect five favorites – from a Haitian-influenced mac and cheese to German apple strudel to those down-home fried green tomatoes up top. They’re all worth adding to your own family recipe collection.
ORLANDO, FL
cohaitungchi.com

27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples

26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
ORLANDO, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex

Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
bungalower

House of the Day: Renovated townhouse by Lake Ivanhoe asking $675,000

This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 1105 Poinsettia Avenue [GMap] near Lake Ivanhoe Park, on the edge of College Park and Ivanhoe Village. This move-in-ready 1,750 SF unit features a private walled courtyard and an oversized two-car garage and is minutes away from all of the best bungalow neighborhoods. The spacious end unit features a large living room with 12-foot sliding doors that open to the aforementioned courtyard, a large dining room, and a beautiful kitchen that boasts quartz countertops with a waterfall edge on the island, Kitchenaid appliances, Emtek satin brass hardware, Brizo faucets, and two full Kohler sinks.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap

At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
ORLANDO, FL

