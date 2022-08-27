Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours
Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in September: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the sunshine at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene.... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in September: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Here’s a full list of concerts left in 2022 at Amway Center, Camping World Stadium
ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 cases decreasing worldwide and the return of live music, many concertgoers are making up for lost time. This year, Orlando venues have already seen their fair share of artists and bands, but more are ready to close out 2022 in the City Beautiful. [TRENDING:...
ormondbeachobserver.com
New latin restaurant coming to Ormond Beach
Nick Formisano and his father sell over 500 empanadas a week. It's one of the menu items for which their food truck, Tango01, is most well-known. And soon, they'll be serving empanadas from their first brick-and-mortar restaurant, to be called Tango's, at 600 S. Yonge St. Unit 16B in Ormond Beach.
nomadlawyer.org
Orlando : 11 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Orlando, FL
The Center for the Performing Arts is one of the many entertainment choices in Orlando, Florida. The venue stages over 300 shows each year. It also offers interactive experiences that allow you to interact with the performers. Visitors can also attend dance masterclasses and PechaKucha nights. There are also several restaurants and shops located in the World Center, and you can enjoy the live entertainment for free.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Downtown Orlando shooting victim praises safety changes, not ready to return
Downtown Orlando shooting victim praises safety changes, not ready to return. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Juan Ayala said he continues to have nightmares after...
New Five Guys Location To Open in Clermont
The national burger franchise expands its Central Florida footprint
fox35orlando.com
Avelo Airlines: Orlando airport's new nonstop flight to New York
ORLANDO, Fla. - Starting this fall, travelers will be able to take a nonstop flight from Orlando to New York's Southern Tier. Avelo Airlines will offer the nonstop service from the Orlando International Airport to the Greater Binghamton Airport beginning Nov. 16, the airline announced Wednesday in a news release.
Crooked Can Brewing Co. Considers Opening a New Bar in Downtown Winter Garden
The Winter Garden brewery contemplates an expansion
edmidentity.com
EDC Orlando Reveals Final Lineup Additions for 2022
Insomniac announced even more artists who are set to play at Tinker Field during the upcoming edition of EDC Orlando this year. Each fall, thousands of dance music lovers descend upon Tinker Field to experience a weekend filled to the brim with epic beats, immersive production, and more at EDC Orlando. This year’s edition is set to take place on November 11-13 and has already begun to spark up some energy with the trailer and initial lineup that was jam-packed with talented artists. This includes legends in the scene such as Afrojack, Chris Lake, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Zeds Dead, and Audien, along with rising stars ranging from John Summit to JEANIE.
orlandoweekly.com
Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live
Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for Sept 3-9: Farm Fest, Havana Nights and More
Both trained chefs and home cooks alike are always on the hunt for a perfect recipe. It’s nice to know that, sometimes, they find that perfection by turning to their own family or heritage. In the current issue of Edible Orlando, we collect five favorites – from a Haitian-influenced mac and cheese to German apple strudel to those down-home fried green tomatoes up top. They’re all worth adding to your own family recipe collection.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples
26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
WFTV
Photos: Bojangles returns to Central Florida
Bojangles Bojangles in Sanford is now open. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Interstate 4 and State Road 46. (WFTV.com News Staff)
attractionsmagazine.com
Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex
Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together
The dreaded Florida summer is winding down and much-needed cooler weather is around the corner! Cooler weather for us means packing up our backpacks and hitting the trails for a picnic. Take a sneak peek at our go-to secluded spots... The post Secluded Hiking Spots in Orlando and Central Florida To Explore Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
bungalower
House of the Day: Renovated townhouse by Lake Ivanhoe asking $675,000
This two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 1105 Poinsettia Avenue [GMap] near Lake Ivanhoe Park, on the edge of College Park and Ivanhoe Village. This move-in-ready 1,750 SF unit features a private walled courtyard and an oversized two-car garage and is minutes away from all of the best bungalow neighborhoods. The spacious end unit features a large living room with 12-foot sliding doors that open to the aforementioned courtyard, a large dining room, and a beautiful kitchen that boasts quartz countertops with a waterfall edge on the island, Kitchenaid appliances, Emtek satin brass hardware, Brizo faucets, and two full Kohler sinks.
Inside the Magic
Guest Covered in Puke During Universal Studios Mishap
At the Universal Studios Resort in Orland, Florida, there are near limitless experiences for Guests to enjoy. From delicious food and snacks to incredible rides and attractions, there’s something for everyone at the Resort. Universal Orlando is also currently in the process of expanding, with Epic Universe, Universal’s newest...
