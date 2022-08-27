ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMTW

Maine's Grammy Rose shelter rescues dogs, becomes permanent home

ACTON, Maine — What does a woman named Grammy Rose, ice cream, mini golf and rescuing dogs from kill shelters all have in common?. The answer is in the town of Acton. "Our mission is to rescue as many dogs from kill shelters as we can," said Cindy Norwood, the dog rescue manager at Grammy Rose.
ACTON, ME
lcnme.com

Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River

Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake

A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
SEBAGO, ME
I-95 FM

2022 Maine Any-deer Permit Drawing Results

Hunters going into the 2022 deer season with antlerless permits have been named. Were you selected? Take a look. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held Thursday, September 1. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
LOVELL, ME
wabi.tv

Firefighters work to contain Northern Maine wildfire

TOMHEGAN TWP, Maine (WABI) -A wildfire in Tomhegan, north of Greenville, has grown to almost 10 acres at last report. Maine Forest Rangers say favorable weather conditions in the Moosehead Lake region have helped them get the fire 90-percent contained. They say firefighters should have it fully contained by sunset.
GREENVILLE, ME
Kool AM

A Reminder To NOT Touch Maine Service Dogs

A Facebook post was recently published online and it caught my eye.This is very important for all of us to know and/or get a little refresher one. This was written by Nancy Freedman-Smith of Gooddogz Training. I am going to let you read it right away and then we'll chat.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm

This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Invasive milfoil threatens Maine lakeside property values and recreation

(BDN) -- Colin Holme watched a little girl walk a few feet into Lake Arrowhead earlier this year and became startled as he saw invasive milfoil plants envelop her. “It was awful,” said Holme, executive director of the Lakes Environmental Association in Bridgton, which monitors 41 lakes and ponds in southwestern Maine for invasive aquatic plants and water quality. “I remember swimming in lakes when I was younger and how much I disliked swimming through the plants.”
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Body found off Freeport believed to be that of a missing New Gloucester man

FREEPORT, Maine — Police say a body has been recovered that they believe is that of a missing man from New Gloucester. Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce tells WMTW that the body, believed to be that of Seth Vosmus, 34, was recovered around noon on Wednesday near Little Mosher Island off the coast of Freeport. His death was not considered suspicious in any way. The medical examiner's office still needs to confirm the identity of the body.
FREEPORT, ME
The Maine Writer

Infrastructure Funding for Maine

Maine is receiving more infrastructure funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit Committee is receiving $2 million in funding to replace two diesel buses with two electric buses.
MAINE STATE

