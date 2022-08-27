ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman found dead in Lovell was a homicide, police say

MAINE, USA — The death of a Massachusetts woman found in Lovell was ruled a homicide, police say. A Wednesday news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Jennifer Lingard, 41, of Dighton, Massachusetts, was found dead in Lovell on Feb. 24 around 1:30 a.m. Toxicology results recently came in, and police ruled her death a homicide.
LOVELL, ME
wabi.tv

Massachusetts woman found dead inside Maine home, death ruled a homicide

LOVELL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say they continue to investigate the death of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside a home in Oxford County back in February. After recently receiving toxicology results, Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Liam Funte ruled her death a homicide. Authorities were called...
LOVELL, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Worcester County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
State
Maine State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Lewiston, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury

At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
BOSTON, MA
coast931.com

Part of Maine Turnpike closes due to ‘police incident’

Part of the Maine Turnpike was shut down late Thursday morning due to police activity. An initial alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority said that “motorist traveling northbound to Gray Exit 63 be advised the road is currently close due to a police incident.”. The MTA put out an...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Transit Police#Heroin#Mbta
capecod.com

Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
SANDWICH, MA
WNYT

Massachusetts man charged with torturing sheep

Police have charged a man from Boxborough, Massachusetts with 15 counts of torturing animals after he left sheep to graze without water for more than two months. This story was first reported by the Bennington Banner. Police say 50-year-old Benjamin Cumbie purchased 19 sheep from a breeder in Brattleboro. After...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester woman sentenced for attempted murder

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester woman will spend more than 20 years in state prison after being convicted of attempted murder. The Hillsborough County Attorney's Office said Jimi Denise Bryant pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 22 to 50 years behind bars. In August of 2020, authorities said...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MassLive.com

Shawn McClinton sentenced to 25 to 30 years in prison for raping woman inside Dorchester McDonald’s bathroom in 2018

A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for raping a woman in a McDonald’s bathroom, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday. Shawn McClinton, 41, was convicted last week of aggravated rape, kidnapping and assault and battery for the 2018 incident. McClinton, who represented himself in the case, had requested four to five years in prison, which Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders denied.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

35-Year-Old Worcester Woman Arrested for Breaking and Entering

WORCESTER - A local woman faces charges after police responded to a breaking and entering report on Saturday, August 27. Police arrived at a Henchman Terrace address at around 7:45 PM where first-floor residents said they observed a stool outside a living room window. Upon entering the apartment, a female fled from in a bedroom upon being discovered. Residents realized several items were missing.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Man accused of stealing car in Hampton with woman and baby inside due in court Monday

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A man accused of stealing a car in Hampton with a woman and infant inside is due in court Monday. David Tayes, 48, of Baldwin, Maine, is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood on four felony charges. Those charges include two counts of kidnapping, one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of reckless conduct.
HAMPTON, NH
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy