Bowling Green, MO

kjfmradio.com

McCurdy joins NECAC

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Samantha McCurdy of Middletown has joined the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) as an administrative assistant in the Weatherization Department. McCurdy will work with clients about weatherization programs, coordinate referrals and handle other tasks. She is at 2008 graduate of Louisiana High School and...
MIDDLETOWN, MO
kjluradio.com

Eastern Missouri man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputy

An eastern Missouri man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy approached a vehicle parked on I-70 after a crash near Montgomery City on August 21. The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and observed the driver, Douglas Beeson, 31, of Wright City, swaying in his seat with his eyes closed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KMOV

WATCH: Suspect fires shots at gun case during break-in at Academy Sports

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
O'FALLON, IL
KMOV

Hazelwood Central student, parent raise concerns over dress code

FLORISSANT (KMOV) - A North County school district is catching a lot of heat for a controversial dress code. Hazelwood School District parents and students tell News 4 the policy unfairly targets its female students. “Young women were being sent home or being taken out of a learning environment and...
HAZELWOOD, MO

