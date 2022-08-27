Read full article on original website
Cars ram through 2 Academy Sports overnight in St. Peters and O'Fallon, Illinois
It is unclear if the scenes are connected. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Cars crash into Missouri and Illinois sporting goods stores
Police on both sides of the Mississippi River are searching for suspects Wednesday morning after two cars are driven into two different Academy Sports stores about an hour apart.
WATCH: Suspect fires shots at gun case during break-in at Academy Sports
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East. The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois around 4:20 a.m. A dark-colored Hyundai Elantra was abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. Police later said surveillance video from inside the store showed multiple people getting out of the Hyundai following the crash and heading to the gun department. The suspects then reportedly attempted to get into the gun cases using a blunt force object but were not successful. They then ran off.
